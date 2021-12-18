After having impressed well in the first two days, Jack Doohan closed the last day of the Formula 2 end-of-season tests with the best time.

The Australian driver, who will be fielded by UNI-Virtuosi next year, managed to shine in the morning setting a time of 1’36 ” 110 and preceded another of the great protagonists of this three days in Abu Dhabi: Felipe Drugovich.

The Brazilian, author of the best time in the afternoon, has always occupied the first three places in the standings from Thursday to today and greeted 2021 with the absolute best time of the tests obtained yesterday in 1’35”614.

Today Drugovich had to settle for the second reference in the morning, paying just 29 thousandths of delay from Doohan, but he managed to place himself in front of Ralph Boschung and the Carlin duo made up of Liam Lawson and Logan Sargeant.

The New Zealander signed the fourth time in 1’36 ” 242, while the American from the Williams nursery accused less than 50 thousandths of a delay. Both of them managed to go for a long time: 55 laps for Lawson and 53 for Sargeant.

Théo Pourchaire was also in great shape. The Frenchman of the ART Grand Prix closed the morning session with the sixth time in 1’36 ” 415, finishing ahead of Roy Nissany and Marcus Armstrong.

The top 10 in the morning was completed with the two Premas of Daruvala and Hauger. The Indian, great protagonist of the first two days, closed before the lunch break with a time of 1’36 ” 553, preceding the 2021 F3 champion by just 19 thousandths.

Felipe Drugovich, MP Motorsport Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

In the afternoon it was Drugovich who once again placed the paw. The Brazilian put his autograph at the top of the time list with a time of 1’36 ” 342 ahead of the Prema duo with Daruvala once again ahead of Hauger by a margin of 4 tenths this time.

Who stood out in the afternoon was Juri Vips. The Estonian, still busy with the Hitech GP colors, signed the fourth time trial but was the first not to go under the 1’36 ” wall, lapping in 1’37 ” 002, while behind him he Roy Nissany is confirmed among the first.

Van Amersfoort Racing managed to close the tests with both cars in the top 10. Amaury Cordeel set the sixth reference of the session in 1’37”252, while Cem Bolukbasi the tenth in 1’37”818.

Armstrong, Novalak and Juan Manuel Correa joined the two drivers of the Dutch team.

With the conclusion of this three-day test, the 2021 Formula 2 season is definitively closed. The teams will now be busy preparing for 2022, a year that will mark the return to the previous format with 2 races per weekend.

FORMULA 2, YAS MARINA, END OF SEASON TEST, DAY 3, MORNING

PILOT TEAM WEATHER TURNS 1 Jack Doohan UNI-Virtuosi 1: 36.110 59 2 Felipe Drugovich MP Motorsport 1: 36.139 49 3 Ralph Boschung Campos Racing 1: 36.203 41 4 Liam Lawson Carlin 1: 36.242 55 5 Logan Sargeant Carlin 1: 36.270 53 6 Théo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 1: 36.415 55 7 Roy Nissany DAMS 1: 36.492 54 8 Marcus Armstrong Hitech Grand Prix 1: 36.550 52 9 Jehan Daruvala PREMA Racing 1: 36.553 45 10 Dennis Hauger PREMA Racing 1: 36.572 44 11 Calan Williams Trident 1: 36.613 50 12 Frederik Vesti ART Grand Prix 1: 36.641 58 13 Jüri Vips Hitech Grand Prix 1: 36.674 47 14 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS 1: 36.695 55 15 Clément Novalak MP Motorsport 1: 36.716 50 16 Marino Sato UNI-Virtuosi 1: 36.780 54 17 Amaury Cordeel Van Amersfoort Racing 1: 36.784 49 18 Juan Manuel Correa Charouz Racing System 1: 36.845 55 19 Olli Caldwell Campos Racing 1: 37.014 34 20 Guilherme Samaia Charouz Racing System 1: 37.388 57 21 Teppei Natori Trident 1: 37.644 56 22 Cem Bolukbasi Van Amersfoort Racing 1: 38.887 38

FORMULA 2, YAS MARINA, END OF SEASON TEST, DAY 3, AFTERNOON