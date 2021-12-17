After having impressed on the first day of testing, obtaining the second absolute time, Felipe Drugovich managed to sign the best time trial today, thus confirming an excellent feeling with the MP Motorsport team with which he had made his debut in F2 in 2020.

The Brazilian managed to put his autograph at the top of the list of times during the morning session, becoming the only one to fall below the time trial of 1’36 ”. Drugovich got the time of 1’35”614 inflicting important gaps to the rest of the group.

Jack Doohan, also today among the best, closed the session with the second time, however, paying a gap of 4 tenths, while Jehan Daruvala accused 6 tenths of a delay, already the fastest on the opening day.

Théo Pourchaire is also confirmed in great shape. The Frenchman of the ARTB Grand Prix seems to have by now overcome the pains of the accident in Jeddah and obtained the fourth time in the morning with a time of 1’36 ” 258, ahead of Liam Lawson and Juri Vips.

The Estonian, who is also running with the Hitech GP team for these tests, did only 22 laps in the morning, but even worse did Jake Hughes (who set the seventh fastest time) who in the morning was the author of only 16 laps with the single-seater of Van Amersfoort Racing.

The top 10 was completed with Boschung author of the eighth time in front of Nissany and the highly anticipated Dennis Hauger.

Logan Sargeant, Carlin Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Good or bad times stable even in the afternoon session that saw Logan Sargeant soar. The Williams nursery driver managed to bring his Carlin to the top of the standings with a time of 1’36 ” 155, 1 tenth ahead of a Daruvala who immediately appeared at ease with the Prema team and Marcus Armstrong.

In the afternoon session Dennis Hauger was able to move up to fourth position with a time of 1’36”426, putting himself ahead of his rival for the title in Formula 3 Jack Doohan for 7 cents.

Liam Lawson confirmed himself among the fastest, author of the sixth afternoon reference in 1’36”607 and 48 laps, while behind the New Zealander we find Juan Manuel Correa.

The American driver returned to driving an F2 single-seater just on the occasion of the end-of-season tests after an absence that lasted from the cursed Spa-Francorchamps accident in 2019 and completed 41 laps in the afternoon and 36 in the morning, obtaining the best time. time of 1’36”687.

Activity on the track in the second session was much more intense for Jake Hughes, author of 34 laps and the eighth fastest time, while behind the Englishman Guilherme Samai and Juri Vips completed the top 10.

Tomorrow we are back on track for the last test session which will officially conclude the 2021 Formula 2 season.

F2, YAS MARINA, END OF SEASON TEST, DAY 2, MORNING

PILOT TEAM WEATHER TURNS 1 Felipe Drugovich MP Motorsport 1: 35.614 35 2 Jack Doohan UNI-Virtuosi 1: 36.079 34 3 Jehan Daruvala PREMA Racing 1: 36.228 47 4 Théo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 1: 36.258 45 5 Liam Lawson Carlin 1: 36.271 31 6 Jüri Vips Hitech Grand Prix 1: 36.329 22 7 Jake Hughes Van Amersfoort Racing 1: 36.465 16 8 Ralph Boschung Campos Racing 1: 36.551 44 9 Roy Nissany DAMS 1: 36.612 44 10 Dennis Hauger PREMA Racing 1: 36.618 26 11 Logan Sargeant Carlin 1: 36.627 16 12 Olli Caldwell Campos Racing 1: 36.720 48 13 Marcus Armstrong Hitech Grand Prix 1: 36.766 18 14 Frederik Vesti ART Grand Prix 1: 36.870 31 15 Clément Novalak MP Motorsport 1: 36.877 30 16 Marino Sato UNI-Virtuosi 1: 37.010 32 17 Guilherme Samaia Charouz Racing System 1: 37.020 36 18 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS 1: 37.161 20 19 Juan Manuel Correa Charouz Racing System 1: 37.349 36 20 Calan Williams Trident 1: 37.666 31 21 Teppei Natori Trident 1: 37.666 29 22 Amaury Cordeel Van Amersfoort Racing 1: 37.916 21

F2, YAS MARINA, END OF SEASON TEST, DAY 2, AFTERNOON