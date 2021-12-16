Jehan Daruvala concluded the first day of the F2 end-of-season tests with the best time ever obtained in the afternoon session, thus displacing Felipe Drugovich from the top of the standings.
The Brazilian, returned to the MP Motorsport team after a year in UNI-Virtuosi, immediately found the feeling with his old team, obtaining the best reference in the morning in 1’35 ” 577 and placing himself in front of Daruvala for just under 1 tenth.
The one who continued to impress was Jack Doohan. The Australian, who took to the track with the UNI-Virtuosi team car that will be his team in 2022, achieved the third time in both sessions, hitting the reference of 1’35”851 in the afternoon as the best time.
Liam Lawson and Ralph Boschung also stood out in the morning session. The New Zealander rode with a Carlin team car, setting the fourth fastest time in 1’36 ” 208, while the Swiss team Campos, after the good end of the season, continued on this state of form paying 2 tenths of a delay. by Lawson.
YAS MARINA, END OF SEASON TEST, DAY 1, MORNING
|PILOT
|TEAM
|WEATHER
|TURNS
|1
|Felipe Drugovich
|MP Motorsport
|1: 35.577
|31
|2
|Jehan Daruvala
|PREMA Racing
|1: 35.622
|26
|3
|Jack Doohan
|UNI-Virtuosi
|1: 36.055
|41
|4
|Liam Lawson
|Carlin
|1: 36.208
|29
|5
|Ralph Boschung
|Campos Racing
|1: 36.482
|47
|6
|Jüri Vips
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1: 36.571
|19
|7
|Logan Sargeant
|Carlin
|1: 36.599
|30
|8
|Roy Nissany
|DAMS
|1: 36.643
|35
|9
|Jake Hughes
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1: 36.708
|23
|10
|Marino Sato
|UNI-Virtuosi
|1: 36.718
|34
|11
|Marcus Armstrong
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1: 36.733
|33
|12
|Ayumu Iwasa
|DAMS
|1: 37.018
|42
|13
|Dennis Hauger
|PREMA Racing
|1: 37.023
|20
|14
|Olli Caldwell
|Campos Racing
|1: 37.033
|27
|15
|Clément Novalak
|MP Motorsport
|1: 37.069
|26
|16
|Calan Williams
|Trident
|1: 37.070
|26
|17
|Teppei Natori
|Trident
|1: 37.387
|27
|18
|Juan Manuel Correa
|Charouz Racing System
|1: 37.472
|37
|19
|Guilherme Samaia
|Charouz Racing System
|1: 37.566
|27
|20
|Théo Pourchaire
|ART Grand Prix
|1: 37.677
|12
|21
|Amaury Cordeel
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1: 38.887
|28
|22
|Frederik Vesti
|DAMS
|1: 39.694
|13
YAS MARINA, END OF SEASON TEST, DAY 1, AFTERNOON
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|LAPTIME
|LAPS
|Jehan Daruvala
|PREMA Racing
|1: 35.435
|46
|Felipe Drugovich
|MP Motorsport
|1: 35.793
|44
|Jack Doohan
|Virtuous
|1: 35.851
|44
|Théo Pourchaire
|ART Grand Prix
|1: 35.981
|46
|Ralph Boschung
|Campos Racing
|1: 36.340
|33
|Calan Williams
|Trident
|1: 36.705
|48
|Roy Nissany
|DAMS
|1: 36.859
|41
|Juan Manuel Correa
|Charouz Racing System
|1: 36.886
|34
|Frederik Vesti
|ART Grand Prix
|1: 36.912
|45
|Dennis Hauger
|PREMA Racing
|1: 36.960
|44
|Olli Caldwell
|Campos Racing
|1: 37.031
|44
|Guilherme Samaia
|Charouz Racing System
|1: 37.073
|40
|Jake Hughes
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1: 37.077
|52
|Ayumu Iwasa
|DAMS
|1: 37.547
|38
|Teppei Natori
|Trident
|1: 37.660
|51
|Jüri Vips
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1: 38.464
|28
|Logan Sargeant
|Carlin
|1: 38.709
|63
|Liam Lawson
|Carlin
|1: 38.908
|64
|Clément Novalak
|MP Motorsport
|1: 39.096
|36
|Marcus Armstrong
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1: 39.344
|52
|Marino Sato
|Virtuous
|1: 39.451
|53
|Amaury Cordeel
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1: 40.973
|13
Juri Vips, who closed the morning session with the sixth fastest time and a gap of 1 second from Drugovich, was more late, while behind the Estonian they completed the top 10 Sargeant, Nissany, Jake Hughes (at the wheel of the Van Amersfoort Racing car ) and Marino Sato.
In the afternoon there was an exchange of positions at the top of the timesheet between Drugovich and Daruvala, with the Indian good at overthrowing the Brazilian, while Doohan closed in the wake of the two veterans of the series, completing 44 laps.
Théo Pourchaire is also in light, last to go under the wall of 1’36 ” closing with a time of 1’35 ” 981, while behind the Frenchman we still find a solid Ralph Boschung.
Good first contact with F2 for Calan Williams. The Trident team rider obtained the sixth reference in the afternoon in 1’36 ” 705 and managed to get ahead of Roy Nissany, also confirmed for 2022 by DAMS, and the returning Juan Manuel Correa.
The Charouz Racing driver completed 34 laps in the afternoon and 37 in the morning, setting the time of 1’36”886 as the reference mile.
Behind Correa, two of the most anticipated names from Formula 3 finally completed the top 10: Frederik Vesti and Dennis Hauger. The driver of the Mercedes nursery, who took to the track with the single-seater of the ART Grand Prix team, achieved the ninth time in 1’36”912, while the 2021 F3 champion completed his first contact with Formula 2 with the best personal time in 1’36 ” 960.
#Test #Abu #Dhabi #Day #Daruvala #immediately #top #Prema
