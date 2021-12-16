Jehan Daruvala concluded the first day of the F2 end-of-season tests with the best time ever obtained in the afternoon session, thus displacing Felipe Drugovich from the top of the standings.

The Brazilian, returned to the MP Motorsport team after a year in UNI-Virtuosi, immediately found the feeling with his old team, obtaining the best reference in the morning in 1’35 ” 577 and placing himself in front of Daruvala for just under 1 tenth.

The one who continued to impress was Jack Doohan. The Australian, who took to the track with the UNI-Virtuosi team car that will be his team in 2022, achieved the third time in both sessions, hitting the reference of 1’35”851 in the afternoon as the best time.

Liam Lawson and Ralph Boschung also stood out in the morning session. The New Zealander rode with a Carlin team car, setting the fourth fastest time in 1’36 ” 208, while the Swiss team Campos, after the good end of the season, continued on this state of form paying 2 tenths of a delay. by Lawson.

YAS MARINA, END OF SEASON TEST, DAY 1, MORNING

PILOT TEAM WEATHER TURNS 1 Felipe Drugovich MP Motorsport 1: 35.577 31 2 Jehan Daruvala PREMA Racing 1: 35.622 26 3 Jack Doohan UNI-Virtuosi 1: 36.055 41 4 Liam Lawson Carlin 1: 36.208 29 5 Ralph Boschung Campos Racing 1: 36.482 47 6 Jüri Vips Hitech Grand Prix 1: 36.571 19 7 Logan Sargeant Carlin 1: 36.599 30 8 Roy Nissany DAMS 1: 36.643 35 9 Jake Hughes Van Amersfoort Racing 1: 36.708 23 10 Marino Sato UNI-Virtuosi 1: 36.718 34 11 Marcus Armstrong Hitech Grand Prix 1: 36.733 33 12 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS 1: 37.018 42 13 Dennis Hauger PREMA Racing 1: 37.023 20 14 Olli Caldwell Campos Racing 1: 37.033 27 15 Clément Novalak MP Motorsport 1: 37.069 26 16 Calan Williams Trident 1: 37.070 26 17 Teppei Natori Trident 1: 37.387 27 18 Juan Manuel Correa Charouz Racing System 1: 37.472 37 19 Guilherme Samaia Charouz Racing System 1: 37.566 27 20 Théo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 1: 37.677 12 21 Amaury Cordeel Van Amersfoort Racing 1: 38.887 28 22 Frederik Vesti DAMS 1: 39.694 13

YAS MARINA, END OF SEASON TEST, DAY 1, AFTERNOON

DRIVER TEAM LAPTIME LAPS Jehan Daruvala PREMA Racing 1: 35.435 46 Felipe Drugovich MP Motorsport 1: 35.793 44 Jack Doohan Virtuous 1: 35.851 44 Théo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 1: 35.981 46 Ralph Boschung Campos Racing 1: 36.340 33 Calan Williams Trident 1: 36.705 48 Roy Nissany DAMS 1: 36.859 41 Juan Manuel Correa Charouz Racing System 1: 36.886 34 Frederik Vesti ART Grand Prix 1: 36.912 45 Dennis Hauger PREMA Racing 1: 36.960 44 Olli Caldwell Campos Racing 1: 37.031 44 Guilherme Samaia Charouz Racing System 1: 37.073 40 Jake Hughes Van Amersfoort Racing 1: 37.077 52 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS 1: 37.547 38 Teppei Natori Trident 1: 37.660 51 Jüri Vips Hitech Grand Prix 1: 38.464 28 Logan Sargeant Carlin 1: 38.709 63 Liam Lawson Carlin 1: 38.908 64 Clément Novalak MP Motorsport 1: 39.096 36 Marcus Armstrong Hitech Grand Prix 1: 39.344 52 Marino Sato Virtuous 1: 39.451 53 Amaury Cordeel Van Amersfoort Racing 1: 40.973 13

Juri Vips, who closed the morning session with the sixth fastest time and a gap of 1 second from Drugovich, was more late, while behind the Estonian they completed the top 10 Sargeant, Nissany, Jake Hughes (at the wheel of the Van Amersfoort Racing car ) and Marino Sato.

In the afternoon there was an exchange of positions at the top of the timesheet between Drugovich and Daruvala, with the Indian good at overthrowing the Brazilian, while Doohan closed in the wake of the two veterans of the series, completing 44 laps.

Théo Pourchaire is also in light, last to go under the wall of 1’36 ” closing with a time of 1’35 ” 981, while behind the Frenchman we still find a solid Ralph Boschung.

Good first contact with F2 for Calan Williams. The Trident team rider obtained the sixth reference in the afternoon in 1’36 ” 705 and managed to get ahead of Roy Nissany, also confirmed for 2022 by DAMS, and the returning Juan Manuel Correa.

The Charouz Racing driver completed 34 laps in the afternoon and 37 in the morning, setting the time of 1’36”886 as the reference mile.

Behind Correa, two of the most anticipated names from Formula 3 finally completed the top 10: Frederik Vesti and Dennis Hauger. The driver of the Mercedes nursery, who took to the track with the single-seater of the ART Grand Prix team, achieved the ninth time in 1’36”912, while the 2021 F3 champion completed his first contact with Formula 2 with the best personal time in 1’36 ” 960.