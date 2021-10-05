The autumn holidays are just around the corner in NRW. No school, no tests: There are clear rules for unvaccinated students during the non-teaching period.

Hamm – Start on October 11th in North Rhine-Westphalia* the autumn break. For the almost 2 million students this means: time off from lessons. But without a school there are no regular tests for the children and adolescents. (Coronavirus news*). In the autumn holidays, the rule changes that unvaccinated students in North Rhine-Westphalia do not have to take a corona test, wa.de knows*.

It is well known that where the 3G rule applies, only those who have been vaccinated, those who have recovered and who have been tested have reported access calf*. This applies to the hairdresser, indoor catering or cultural events. Children and adolescents who have neither been vaccinated nor recovered are generally considered to have been tested because of the twice-weekly school tests. * wa.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.