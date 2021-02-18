In his posthumous book, A fierce freedom (Grasset, 2020), Gisèle Halimi designates from childhood “The curse of being born a woman”. Eight Fates of Women. Ordinary ferocity, moments of thwarted lives, are the reflection and the observation. From the 19th century, with Sophie du Quercy, to the 21st century, with Zareena de Wana, in Pakistan, with each portrait, André Bouny accurately restores the meaning of the sentence to the historical, moral and cultural context. Abduction, abduction, torture, dissociation – one loses hearing, the other speech and sleep – connect Sophie, Cheyenne, Elena, Nuna, Folasade, Roja, Bantoue and Zareena.

None of them escapes death, once the bad encounter is over – the “wild horde”, in Freud’s terms – which descends on overly exposed bodies, exposed faces, offered to the world. after a few short respites. Cheyenne of the Great Plains sees her mother killed before her eyes by Europeans to conquer the Wild West.

A form of resistance

Cultural spoliation, banishment of the original language, enrolled in an assimilation program, it is taken by force by nuns of the Anglican Church, in agreement with the officials of the federal administration. Renamed Josephus. “We belong to nature, while whites think it belongs to them”, she repeats to herself. Because each of these sacrificed heroines draws from the depths of her inviolate memory, impassable protection, the restitution of the interior course of her conscience: they are based on the memories of family rituals, the teachings of custom. A form of resistance experienced by prisoners in the extermination camps who recited poems and literary texts to themselves so as not to forget, to be part of another present.

One of the most impressive tales – one that imprints the flesh and mind of the reader – follows in the footsteps of Roja de Chinchero. The author is in his footsteps in the mountains alongside his llama and his young alpacas. Roja, single in a male-dominated society, lives in isolation between his animals and his plantations. But the arrival in the woods of the “soldier-adventurer” will have got the better of an independence carried out without noise. Strangled: “One of the little alpacas was lying against her, the other nudged the spotted, inert hand that didn’t respond. Insisted. “

Faced with the savagery of the acts committed, the violence dubbed by the law and the rule of the strongest, the yoke of acculturation, the loss of oneself, what makes the course of history sustainable is the way in which the author dresses reality. How he gives back to these beings vanquished by a regression of civilization, the unbearable feminine, the right to poetry. This collection like a room to yourself.