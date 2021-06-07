ofJasmin Pospiech shut down

The Rimac Nevera is considered to be the fastest electric super sports car in the world. A man wants to try it out and accelerates to 232 km / h. On a country road.

Dubrovnik (Croatia) – Three years after the Concept_Two or C_Two, Mate Rimac has just officially presented the series version of his new electric super sports car: the Rimac Nevera. The hypercar is considered the fastest electric car in the world; thanks to four electric motors, it accelerates to 100 km / h in just 1.85 seconds. The total output is specified by Rimac with 1,914 hp and a maximum torque of 2,360 Nm. What an amazing bullet!

But now there are recordings on YouTube that show a man giving full throttle in the Rimac Nevera – on a completely normal country road! The video appears to have been recorded from the passenger seat and the camera is pointed at the driver. He is driving quickly along a narrow coastal road near Dubrovnik in Croatia, several cars are coming towards him. Then, in a moment with no oncoming traffic, the driver accelerates the Rimac Nevera to a whopping 232 km / h! A fatal mistake that will end up being very expensive for the driver. Because he has already reported himself to the police. But the automaker Rimac itself has already spoken out.