Test drive | You can’t drive here, can you? Ford’s rugged open-top SUV goes from surprising places

Now if someone called, I could honestly say yes. I’m behind the wheel of a two ton Ford Ranger stuck on a slippery rock and two wheels whizzing in the air. In terms of off-road riding, I am currently doing cross suspension.

Of course, it can sound a bit strange when explained to someone suddenly on the phone.

The rocky and bumpy off-road track located in the forest of Porvoo has so far proven to be an easy challenge for Ford’s open-top SUV, which now and then a rock scratches the undercarriage a bit. An ordinary SUV has no business here, and not necessarily just any Jeep.

Now however, even the driver of a tall Ranger has a situation where he has to think a little. Not for very long. There is a button behind the gear stick for these jobs. With a simple flick of the wrist, I engage the rear differential lock. It forces the rear wheels at the same pace, and the heavy dirt pushes one rubber paw forcefully onto the rock, even though the other rear wheel is in the air.

Not every car can do this.

After conquering the hill, you have to turn back, because the rocky terrain ahead already resembles an armored barrier.

The video shows how the Ranger survives off-road:

“From there, if you try to go further with a standard car, parts will start to come off,” advises the CEO of Arctic Trucks and an off-road professional Ville Viikari.

Maasturipaja Arctic Trucks is a body builder authorized by Ford, which equips the Rangers sold in Finland according to different needs. Often, for example, the back seat is removed from cars so that they can be registered as vans, which are cheaper for taxation.

Ford’s homeland, the United States, is the promised land of open-tops, but here in Finland, you hardly see pick-ups in private use. One big explanation is undoubtedly the tax bear. On the other hand, a pallet is not the most convenient luggage compartment for transporting objects in many people’s everyday lives.

The benches are moderately comfortable.

There is a convertible multifunction display on both sides of the instrument cluster.

However, if it is necessary to transport, for example, moose carcasses behind roadless roads or tow a 3,500 kg trailer, then a Ranger like this or something similar is quite an incomparable trick. Together with its competitor Toyota Hilux, this is Finland’s best-selling pickup truck.

From Ranger there is now a wolf gray Wolftrak model on test drive. Would it be Susitaival in Finnish terms? Its specialty is mainly the rough appearance with matte black details, otherwise the car is equipped with standard equipment. There are as many comforts as you can find in such a work animal – pleasing details include an electrically heated windshield and a multimedia screen on which Google maps can be projected from a mobile phone using the Android Auto application.

Rear drive and fast or slow four-wheel drive can be selected from the controller.

In cramped garages, you would need a reversing camera, but there is none. The parking sensor does beep and eventually the tow hook hits the wall if you estimate the dimensions of the car too optimistically.

This generation of Ranger has been on sale for quite some time now, and in a way the age is already showing in the cockpit. Whether it matters, then, is another question. The straight cabin is reminiscent of the Mondeo of a few years ago, and the only thing that counts as decoration is the Wolftrak logo above the glove box.

The cockpit is straightforward and functional.

The Ranger is attractive with a work machine-like roughness, and the dull exterior has an appropriately small Wild West mood.

What extension did you use to get there, asks my friend, when I deliver a load of goods to his company with the Ranger. In the city, the gray wolfdog certainly stands out from the mass of small cars.

In America, pick-up trucks traditionally have a burbling veekasi or at least a loom on the front, but we have to settle for a four-pot two-liter Ford turbodiesel. The 170 horsepower it produces is not a wild number for a heavy car, but the torque of 420 newton meters gives Ford enough muscle to pull the load.

See also Hockey Denmark continued its surprises in the men's Olympic hockey - the Czech Republic punched a previously flawless Russian defense You can project the Google map application from your cell phone onto the center screen.

In the Ranger it is surprising from the first meters that the car is quite comfortable and quiet to drive for a pick-up truck. Even on the highway, the tire noise does not become disturbing, even though there are Hankook’s Dynapro ATM tires designed for off-road driving.

The problem with rigid-axle and leaf-sprung pickup trucks is often that the rear wants to bounce when driving with an empty load. This is the case, for example, in the new Hilux. The Ranger, however, drives cleanly and stoutly, and this fox does not drive a long distance. The chassis is really successfully adjusted for all kinds of use, and there is plenty of flexibility in the terrain.

The steering is, so to speak, lingeringly airy: there’s no need to expect a sporty, precise response, but the steering wheel doesn’t hit your hands on rocks either.

The van version has a kind of shelf instead of the back seats.

Test model is a specialty of the Finnish car tax practice, i.e. a four-door and initially five-seater Double Cab, from which the rear seats have been removed and replaced with a fixed shelf.

In this way, you save as much as 15,000 euros in the purchase price. As a five-seat passenger car, the Ranger costs 64,000 euros, and more than a third of it is taxed, no less than 22,000 euros. Now converted to a van, the test model costs 49,000 euros, which is strictly in line with the worst competitor, the Toyota Hilux.

The cargo shelf in the back seat is actually quite handy, and you can load quite a few boxes there. In total, this model can carry 945 kilograms of goods, even more when converted into a light truck.

Indeed – flatbeds are also converted into trucks. In this case, the car is equipped heavier so that the total mass increases to more than 3,500 kilograms and taxation becomes even lighter. However, the speed also slows down, because a light truck must have a speed of 90 kilometers per hour at the speed limiter that stops the going.

See also Business cycle Danske Bank: Interest rate restrictions will dampen export growth in the winter Ford’s faith in plastic buttons is solid.

As stated at the beginning, the Ranger’s off-road ability is impressive even with the standard equipment. Behind the wheel of a Ford, you feel like you can drive anywhere. For example, in traffic jams on the ring road, roadsides should be viewed. What if I just hooked through the forest?

The traction method is selected from the control next to the gear stick. The rear wheel drive can be changed to a fast four wheel drive on the fly. The rear lock can also be engaged if necessary in the middle of the ride, if the rear starts to squeal on a steep gravel hill. To engage the slow four-wheel drive, you have to stop and shift into neutral. The automatic transmission has as many as ten gears.

Driving a Ford is not completely free, even if you save on car tax with body modifications. Ten liters of diesel is easily consumed in a hundred, even on the highway. For a heavy pick-up truck, it’s not a crazy reading in itself, and the competitors are not more economical than it, but with these fuel prices, refueling does make you sick to your heart’s content.