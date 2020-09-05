Test drive When America and Italy combine, an astonishing Jeep Renegade is born, which you only learn to understand during a test drive

Built on the bottom of the Fiat 500X, the Jeep Renegade is more robust than its sister model.

The Italians spaghetti westerns were a tough thing back in the past. In them, adventurous Western heroes like Terence Hill and Bud Spencer, by their real names Mario Girotti and Carlo Pedersoli. In the films, the American frontier desert was mostly played by the Spanish Almería.

It’s hard to avoid a recollection of Italowesterns when exploring the recently revamped Jeep Renegade. The originally rooted Jeep is now part of the Fiat-Chrysler Group, and the Renegade is manufactured in Italy.

In terms of floor structure and technology, the Renegade is the same car as the Fiat 500X, but in crappy American shells.

In a way, the Renegade is pretty fake: it’s a small family car built on the bottom of an Italian fashion car, decorated with a chrome dollar smile, mimicking a rugged SUV, but still, above all, an ordinary front-wheel drive. It only has an old wartime off-road Jeep in the name and decorations.

Still Renegade is personal and sympathetic. It has its own edges and quite clear cramps, but during the test drive you learn to understand it.

These little crossovers are so molded from the same metal that Renegade stands out from the crowd with fun.

The cheapest Renegade with a 1-liter three-bar machine and manual transmissions costs 25,000 euros.

Test drive model is a more powerful and sleek 1.3-liter automatic model. It will cost 32,700 euros with the red “Colorado Red” metallic color, but the equipment lock is also comprehensive.

The Limited Plus equipment level includes almost all the necessary amenities and safety equipment as standard, such as adaptive cruise control, keyless locking, reversing camera and blind spot alarms. The car can even park itself.

The hand gauges have the feel of a work machine. In cruise control, the color of the car changes depending on how close the car ahead is.­

Right now, the new Renegade is only available in front-wheel drive. This shortcoming will be rectified soon when the four-wheel drive hybrid model arrives in Finland. It was supposed to appear as early as the summer, but the corona situation has delayed production.

Test drive at the beginning, Jeep’s close relationship with Fiat is questionable. The swinging, groove-sensitive and pulsating Fiat 500X is a shaky ride, especially on sohjokel.

Renegade is another country. It shoots over the other end. The size of the Little Jeep is surprisingly sturdy and stiff.

The atmosphere is like sitting in a toolbox. Far away is Fiat’s Italian frivolity and poorly fitting colorful plastic panels.

The Jeep has decent buttons for basic adjustments.­

The Jeep’s drives are downright over-stressed and there’s a sturdy horror handle on the auxiliary driver on top of the glovebox. The gear stick is also a sturdy mule.

In the Wrangler, the touch screen is waterproof and in the Renegade at least it looks like it.­

The driving position is moderately good. The Renegade sits a little higher than a regular car.

The front seats are comfortable enough and it is easy to get in the car.­

You can see well from the cup-shaped body, although the large side mirrors obscure some visibility to the front.

Scrambled the atmosphere continues on the road. The Jeep is clearly adjusted to the Yankee taste, a bit sticky and stiff, although the 150-horsepower machine itself is very clean enough to move the car.

The stickiness is largely due to the transmission. The six-speed dual-clutch automatic used by Jeep and Fiat is not the smoothest end. In downshifts, the box is sometimes so slow that at road speeds it seems to think for several seconds before it shifts to a smaller one and the car starts to accelerate.

The transmission also has the same fault, or structural feature, as the Volkkar DSG dual clutch. It does not crawl, but swells in changes of direction, for example when a car is billed in the parking lot. If the Jeep’s beak is downhill and the Pak turns on, the car will run a good distance before the traction is engaged.

“ Another cause of irritation is the multifunction of the flasher and light switch.

Suspension also picks and bounces even on good road surfaces. It feels like the damping and suspension adjustments haven’t been thought through to the end.

Adding a unique grip to driving the Jeep brings the shake of the start-stop system. A couple of times when leaving the traffic lights, the car just started running forward before the engine woke up to start.

Anyway, the system seems to work more angularly than the others. Last summer, a test run by a bigger Wrangler showed similar coughs.

Another cause of irritation is the multifunction of the flasher and light switch. It is quite rigid in the vertical direction, ie switching on the turn signal requires a stronger pressure than usual.

In the depth direction, however, the switch is remarkably loose, so when you turn on the flash, you may accidentally flash long lights.

From within the car is quite spacious thanks to the high body and there is room for four adults.

There’s pretty good space in the back, but as a flap, the bench doesn’t offer the passenger thigh support.­

The cargo space is quite ample and in the same category as the competitors.

The cargo space is ample in its class and pulls 351 liters.­

Jeep’s uConnect infotainment system is easy to use after a little learning. However, there was no navigator in the test model. It would already be needed at this price. Sure, Jeep supports Android and Apple apps.

The original Renegade received five stars in the EuroNCAP safety test, but after the upgrade, the car was retested and two stars dropped out of the rating.

Passenger safety is at a good level, but there were bangs on poor pedestrian safety, for example. Today, a five-star safety rating is almost the starting point, so even in this respect, Jeep lags behind its competitors.

Consumption also escalates a bit on the current scale. The combined run of gasoline now went 7.5 liters per hundred. Many comparisons go less.

“ The upcoming download hybrid version is a welcome addition to the collection.

Renegade is a two-part car. It has its own personality and has its clear whims and shortcomings. The Jeep’s driving feel is not as smooth as that of its competitors.

A Jeep fan can learn to live with it. As such, the Renegade is a perfectly qualified and versatile conveyor. The facelift has brought a nice more edge to the look and faded the playfulness of the first model.

The upcoming download hybrid version is a welcome addition to the collection. At its most powerful, the Renegade 4xe has 240 horsepower and the car is four-wheel drive, as the Jeep should be.

The electric range is promised at the 50 kilometers typical of current charging hybrids. The battery placed under the trunk, at least based on the numbers, doesn’t seem to be haunting the Renegade terribly in the trunk, just twenty liters.

The charging hybrid will probably have to shell out a fairly long penny. Prices in Finland have not yet been announced, but in Germany Renegade 4xe costs from 37,000 euros. There is already a choice of all sizes and looks in that price range.

Test drive

Jeep Renegade 1.3 DCT Limited Plus

+ Personality, interior

– Bounce suspension, sticky gearbox, start-stop rocking

Power 110 kW / 148 hp, torque 270 Nm (1850 rpm)

Acceleration: 9.4 seconds 0-100 km / h

Consumption: 6.7 liters per 100 urban combined, test drive 7.5 liters

CO2 emissions: wltp 152 g / km

Dimensions and masses: Length 4236 mm, width 1805 mm, height 1667 mm, unladen weight 1395 kg, ground clearance 161 mm

Traction mass with brakes: 1450 kg

Cargo space: 351 – 1300 liters

Price from 24,990 euros (1.0 manual), test drive model 32,709 euros

Competitors: Hyundai Kona, Kia Soul, Nissan Juke, Peugeot 2008, Seat Arona, Škoda Kamiq, Suzuki Vitara, VW T-Cross