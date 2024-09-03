Volvo is doing the balancing act. We ask ourselves whether it is possible to do a balancing act with three legs. So the story goes like this: The large XC90 SUV, which is a defining feature of the brand alongside the eternal station wagons, is currently getting a makeover so that it can live even longer with its practical talents and hassle-free combustion engine. At the same time, the Swedes are moving towards electromobility with a certain vehemence. They are doing this at the bottom of the model range with the EX30, a cheeky little SUV of Asian origin.