Announced a few days ago, the streaming dedicated to Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will show us the Hong Kong setting, reproduced in 1:1 scale from the game, and the powerful Radiant organization that gave birth to the spectacular competition.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will be the protagonist in a few minutes, at 19.00, of a special TDU Connect in which we will finally have the opportunity to see the gameplay of the new episode of the famous driving game series.

Drive without limits

“Behind the wheel of outstanding racing cars from prestigious brands such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Dodge, Apollo and many more, you are free to explore the island’s various environments or take part in the most popular races on Hong Island Kong,” Nacon’s press release read.

“In addition to the cars in your stable, a reflection of your inspiration and a reward for all your hard work, you can customize your lifestyle however you see fit: choose your clan, Sharp or Street, and dress to impress, stand out from the crowd and defend your clan.”

“Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown retains the original DNA of the series, while bringing a modern and updated vision of the multiplayer racing game to offer players luxury, exceptional cars and competition, which reflect the life they have always dreamed of.”