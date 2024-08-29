Nacon and KT Racing have released a video showcasing the post-launch content of Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crownspecifically the four seasons that will make up Year 1 of the driving game and the Solar Pass, which apparently will be free for the first two steps.

Season 1 will be available from September 12thwhich will launch with Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown, and will feature the races and challenges of the base campaign, with the ability to grow the player up to level 60 and clan progression up to level 50, as well as a free 25-level Solar Pass with various rewards, including cosmetic items and an exclusive car.

Season 2 is coming on December 24th and will introduce the Ibiza map for those nostalgic for Test Drive Unlimited 2: it will be possible to explore the city and its surroundings in 1:1 scale, thus allowing players to visit a different scenario than the island of Hong Kong. There will be 20 new levels for clan progression, a Solar Pass, new rewards and cars.