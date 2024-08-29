Nacon and KT Racing have released a video showcasing the post-launch content of Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crownspecifically the four seasons that will make up Year 1 of the driving game and the Solar Pass, which apparently will be free for the first two steps.
Season 1 will be available from September 12thwhich will launch with Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown, and will feature the races and challenges of the base campaign, with the ability to grow the player up to level 60 and clan progression up to level 50, as well as a free 25-level Solar Pass with various rewards, including cosmetic items and an exclusive car.
Season 2 is coming on December 24th and will introduce the Ibiza map for those nostalgic for Test Drive Unlimited 2: it will be possible to explore the city and its surroundings in 1:1 scale, thus allowing players to visit a different scenario than the island of Hong Kong. There will be 20 new levels for clan progression, a Solar Pass, new rewards and cars.
It doesn’t end here
Season 3 will be available on March 25, 2025 and will tell the story of the clash between two gangs, the Sharps and the Streets, which will take place between the streets of Hong Kong and those of Ibiza, accompanied by 30 new levels of clan progression and the addition of further seasonal content.
In the end, Season 4 will arrive on June 25, 2025 and will see the return of the Casino, also one of the most loved places by TDU 2 users, with a new version that will offer the possibility of betting virtual currency in various activities, including poker and slot machines. In addition, there will be 50 player levels and various rewards.
Have you read our Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown review?
