KT Racing and Nacon have published the first official newsletter of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crownwith new pictures and details about the interesting open world driving game that emerge from the visible place on Steam.

The developers’ idea is to recreate the island of Hong Kong in 1:1 scaleas close as possible to reality, with all the various characteristics in terms of environmental diversity and type of roads that can be found on the island in question.

Such a setting allows you to go from narrow streets of the ancient historic center to large highways, up to real mule tracks in the wildest coastal areas.

The driving model offered by Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown aims to be accessible but also to provide challenges for more experienced users, thus finding a compromise between arcade and simulation. In addition to this, there will be a dynamic weather system and a day-night cycle, with effects that will also be felt on the driving model, especially as regards rain.

There will be approx 600km of roads to explorewith the discovery of new zones being an integral part of the gameplay.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown: a new image

There will be 14 districts to explore, each with its own unique atmosphere and different activities to take part in. These include multiplayer races and other challenges such as “speed traps” with speed cameras scattered across the map.

There map it will be very full of activities to take part in, but it will also be possible to simply explore the island without particular pressure, based on how you want to play the game. Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown does not yet have a release date but is expected for 2023, pending further clarifications, after an initial postponement already made from 2022 to 2023.

Last summer we saw the trailer “Together we Drive”, shortly after the official presentation at Nacon Connect.