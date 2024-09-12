If you are a racing game enthusiast, today’s offer could be just what you need: Instant Gaming offers you Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown with one 35% discountallowing you to save a good 18 euros compared to the recommended price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this address.
Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown is available for pre-order at 32.93 euros (26.99 euros + VAT)against the 50 euro list price. We remind you as always that this is the Steam version of the gameso we suggest you download the appropriate client beforehand to launch the title correctly.
A unique driving experience
Inside the game you will be able to race with the most powerful cars inside theHong Kong Islandfaithfully reproduced in 1:1 scale, with left-hand drive within 550 km of roads. You will have the opportunity to take on the character of a driver, male or female, with a non-linear open-world structure which will allow you to freely choose how to progress, without any constraints or impediments of any kind.
The driving system has been revamped to ensure a smooth and realistic experience at all times. You will be able to drive vehicles from the most famous brands, such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Dodge and many more, featuring some of the most iconic supercars ever.
#Test #Drive #Unlimited #Solar #Crown #sale #Instant #Gaming
Leave a Reply