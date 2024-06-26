If you are a racing game enthusiast, then you are in the right place. Today, in fact, Instant Gaming has put up an offer Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown in its Gold Edition version with an excellent rating 24% discount, allowing you to save more than 20 euros despite the original list price proposed by the distribution company. If you are interested in purchasing it is enough click on this address.
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is available for preorder in its Gold Edition atincredible price of only 60.99 (40.99 euros + VAT) euros, against the original 80 euro list price. If you are interested in Standard version, it is available for only 34 euros (27.89 euros + VAT). Let’s remember that this is the Steam version of the gamewhich is why it is necessary to have the appropriate client in advance for correct startup.
An incredible racing experience
13 years have now passed since the exceptional Test Drive Unlimited 2, and the racing series returns with an extremely fun and adrenaline-filled chapter. Within the game you will have the opportunity to purchase cars directly from dealershipsand then customize them within the workshop at your complete discretion.
Among the most salient features of the Gold version of the game we find first of all 7 days early accessthe Ford GT 2006 among the available vehicles ei Silver Streets, Silver Sharp and Solar Content packages. Finally, we remind you that the release of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is scheduled for next year September 12, 2024. For more information on Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, please refer to our recent test drive.
#Test #Drive #Unlimited #Solar #Crown #super #offer #Instant #Gaming
Leave a Reply