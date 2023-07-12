Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown was shown with several minutes of gameplay during the TDU Connect broadcast today, and at the end of the event Nacon confirmed the postponement to 2024but also announced a closed beta which will take place from 24 July and will last three days.
As you will recall, a Nacon document anticipated the news of the postponement of Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown, but there had not yet been an explicit confirmation from the French publisher, who therefore effectively delayed the release of the game for the second time.
Announced exactly three years ago, Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown aims to bring a historic franchise back to life, but what we saw during the TDU Connect for the moment did not generate much enthusiasmindeed rather a bit of concern.
In fact, the gameplay sequences ran at 30 fps decidedly dancerswith stutter and very visible drops both in the car race sections and in the interiors that you can explore with your character, confirming the “free” spirit of the TDU experience.
