Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown was shown with several minutes of gameplay during the TDU Connect broadcast today, and at the end of the event Nacon confirmed the postponement to 2024but also announced a closed beta which will take place from 24 July and will last three days.

As you will recall, a Nacon document anticipated the news of the postponement of Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown, but there had not yet been an explicit confirmation from the French publisher, who therefore effectively delayed the release of the game for the second time.