This Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown teaser it doesn’t show us anything about the game and only refers to the presentation of the game, confirming that there will be some “exclusive members of the Solar Crown Competition”. So we just have to wait. We also know that Alain Jarniou, Creative Director at KT Racing, will be presenting the game.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will soon be the focus of a new presentation. Nacon and KT Racing have announced a streaming event during which it will be possible to see the driving game. The date to mark on the calendar is the July 12, 2023, precisely at 19:00 Italian time . A teaser trailer was also shared for it, which you can watch below.

Introducing Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

One of the few images of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

It is stated that the 30 minute presentation of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will include “gameplay screenshots”. It is not clear what the publisher means by these words: the hope is that they are not literally just images and that there are also videos.

We recall that according to what emerged from a financial report of Nacon, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown has been pushed back to 2024. Considering we haven’t seen anything of the game yet, it’s not an impossible possibility. We assume that we will find out something about it during the new presentation.

The first teaser trailer had arrived in 2020 and in 2021 KT Racing had proposed a new video and then confirmed that the setting of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will be Hong Kong. Even with a release date set for 2022 at the time, no gameplay content had been shown. The game was therefore pushed back to 2023 and now it seems that the release is pushed back to 2024.