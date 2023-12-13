Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown is the protagonist of a new one trailer where they are shown upgrades and customizations which we can use in the game to modify our cars both in terms of performance and aesthetics.

Postponed to 2024, Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown does not yet have a exit date official but the sequences present in the video demonstrate some clear technical improvements made to the experience in recent months.

The focus of the trailer, however, is another, that is to confirm the traditional mechanics of a racer in which we will touch upgrade the cars in our possession in order to victoriously complete the challenges that we will gradually find ourselves facing.