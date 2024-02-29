Nacon Connect 2024 absolutely could not be missed Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, the driving simulator for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S that will take us through the streets of a 1:1 reproduction of Hong Kong. The game will be available in an unspecified period of 2024.

The video shows us some gameplay sequences with both cinematographic shots and those from inside the cockpit and behind various cars, as they speed along dirt roads along the coast.

As we can see, we will be able to freely explore the environments, even at the cost of breaking down some fences or jumping over a cliff using natural ramps. It will also be possible to come across various points of interest or collect the wreckage of cars abandoned on the side of the road, as shown in the final lines of the film.