Nacon Connect 2024 absolutely could not be missed Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, the driving simulator for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S that will take us through the streets of a 1:1 reproduction of Hong Kong. The game will be available in an unspecified period of 2024.
The video shows us some gameplay sequences with both cinematographic shots and those from inside the cockpit and behind various cars, as they speed along dirt roads along the coast.
As we can see, we will be able to freely explore the environments, even at the cost of breaking down some fences or jumping over a cliff using natural ramps. It will also be possible to come across various points of interest or collect the wreckage of cars abandoned on the side of the road, as shown in the final lines of the film.
What we know about Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
Developed by KT Racing, Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown retains the DNA of the series based on the love of cars and the experience of being able to drive in a luxurious open world worldin this case we are talking about over 600km of roads to explore which recreate Hong Kong island on a 1:1 scale, as close as possible to reality, with all the various characteristics in terms of environmental diversity.
The map will be divided into 14 districts to explore, each of which will have its own typical atmospheres and numerous activities to take part in, such as multiplayer races. Players will be able to compete in the Solar Crown, a competition with mysterious stakes, to raise their character's status within the community.
