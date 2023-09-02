Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown it came back to show today via a new one gameplay trailers which pays homage to Italian cars and in particular those produced by Alfa Romeo.

The video shows a ride through the streets of Hong Kong Island, which has been recreated on a 1:1 scale as a backdrop for the game, aboard a Alfa Romeo 8C Spider from 2008. Before taking to the road we can see how when buying the car it will be possible to choose between various paint finishes, type of interior, rims and so on, clearly paying an extra based on the selected elements.

Once the details have been completed and the radio station has been chosen, the player in the movie offers us a panoramic tour of the city, at various times of day and weather conditions, showing off the great care taken by the developers and the graphics engine.