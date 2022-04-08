Test drive The Volvo C40 is smiling efficiently, but consumes a lot

The Volvo C40 is smiling efficiently, but consumes a lot.

When the mottled crossover has proven to be a selling body model, making car manufacturers as many different versions as possible.

Now, the trend in electric cars is often such that a more spacious basic family model appears first, followed by a sportier version. For example, VW ID.4 (hatchback ID.5), Škoda Enyaq (Coupé), Audi Q4 (Sportback).

Volvo’s bid for the series is the new C40. It is the same technology and infrastructure as the XC40, but the stern is slanted and the bow has been slightly redesigned.

The end result is quite successful. The C40 doesn’t look like the front-wheel drive in the same way as the XC40, and the stern design makes the car look more streamlined and comfortably wider from the rear.

At the same time lose visibility. The driver is barely visible from the rear, and the rear window is accidentally small. There is use for a 360-degree reversing camera and blind-spot mirrors.

In the cab, many functions are still controlled with traditional buttons.

Volvo has gone to an electric car race with Tesla’s meining. The effects are not compromised. There is gunpowder in the C40. The four-wheel drive is powered by two electric motors, each producing 150 kilowatts (204 hp), for a total of 408 horsepower.

Volvo has twice as much power as, say, the Volkkari ID.4 base model. It feels. As the tile strikes the floor, your back sinks into the bench and the roadside grove hisses in your eyes. Satanen breaks in 4.7 seconds.

When leaving the car, simply apply the brake and shift into the P position. When the door is opened, the car switches itself off.

It makes no sense for such a piston to move so smoothly.

The net capacity of the battery is 75 kilowatt hours. The power line and battery are also familiar from the great Polestar 2 electric car and the electric version of the XC40. The downside of Volvo’s technology is also familiar: high consumption. Let’s look at what happened to the beam in the winter.

“ The XC40 is also available with an internal combustion engine, but the C40 is only available electronically.

First car overview. The interiors of Volvo’s models have already remained the same, and the cab of the C40 does not in any way advertise that it is now in an electric car. Except that there is no power switch or start button. The driver’s bench has a sensor that detects the driver’s weight and puts the car in standby mode when sitting inside. Then just a little gear stick or D on and off.

The car goes into standby mode when the driver is sitting on the bench.

Likewise, when leaving the car, all you have to do is press the parking gear on. Volvo switches itself off and engages the electric parking brake.

The interior of the test model has a fun feel when the floor upholstery is the same shade of blue as the car’s metallic color. The tinted interior (€ 1,820) is one of the three accessories in the test car in addition to the Fjord Blue metallic paint just mentioned. In addition, the rear windows have been tinted with Volvo for EUR 350. The jagged plastic trim on the dashboard and doors is clever: in the dark, they glow backlight into the cab.

Driving control is hidden behind the center display.

The Volvo bench is comfortable and sturdy and offers good adjustments. All Volvo trucks have a small Swedish flag on the side of the driver’s seat to remind them of the car’s spiritual origin, even though Volvo has a Chinese owner and this C40 is made in Belgium. Recycled materials have been utilized in the interior.

The C40, like the XC40, still carries the heritage of internal combustion engines in its base structure. An unnecessary cardan tunnel mound passes through the floor, and the rear legroom is not as smooth as it was in models designed as electric cars from the start. Batteries are packed in the transmission tunnel here.

The XC40 is also available with an internal combustion engine, but the C40 is only available electronically. After 2030, Volvo will no longer produce internal combustion engines at all.

The floor of the rear seats is flat thanks to the specially designed body and chassis of the electric car.

When The electric model of the XC40 went on sale last year, it had small oddities. For example, the instrument cluster did not show any operating distance, only the battery charge percentage. The remaining range had to be asked out loud from the car’s Google Assistant.

Now the software has been updated and the range and consumption data are displayed on the center screen. The interface is indeed Google-based, and you can still chat nice with the assistant. For example, to ask about the purpose of life.

The C40 can also be charged with the CCS plug for quick charging.

Volvo’s user interface is mostly very clear, but hiding the controls behind the center display is a bit tedious.

For example, the intensity of the engine braking and the so-called single pedal travel must be adjusted behind a couple of menus. It would be easier to adjust these from the gear selector or steering wheel bushings like in many other cars.

If desired, the car can also be rolled freely.

Equally, all driveability is good. The steering is natural, the car is quiet, and everything feels sturdy and sturdy. And there is power.

Like the size of an electric car, the trunk is quite small.

Four-wheel drive is comfortable in winter, and the car is allowed to tow a 1,800-pound cart. The off-road driving mode found in the menus also came into use. Once upon a time, Volvo stumbled into a plowed and icy street car with the other front wheel left in the air. There wasn’t enough grip at first to get out, but choosing an off road setting changed the power distribution so that Volvo popped out of the pinch like a cap of a champagne bottle.

Volvo’s electric cars have an unfortunate high consumption, even here. The reported range of up to 444 kilometers is easily cut in half in winter if you have to drive any part of the city. Consumption thus fluctuates by more than 30 kilowatt hours per hundred. On a straight highway at a steady pace of 80, I got the consumption pressed to 24 kilowatt hours when it was five degrees outside.

That means a radius of just over 300 kilometers. But Volvo has proven access to Lapland even in the heart of winter. Towards the end of the year, our suppliers and photographers drove to Nordkapp on a technically identical Volvo XC40. The tangling of quick chargers in the north caused gray hair, but there was nothing wrong with Volvo itself.

Volvo can absorb direct current with a quick charger with a sufficient peak power of 150 kilowatts. The manufacturer’s software update also gives the car the much-needed preheating option for the battery to achieve better performance even in winter.

The steering wheel buttons are simple and clear.

C40 is a very balanced and successful package. Simply smiling power readings accompany natural driveability.

Of course, the hatchback is not a very practical solution, as it impairs visibility to the rear. The cargo space under the hat rack still doesn’t shrink, but has the same 413 liters as the vertical XC40. In addition, there is a small 30-liter cargo tank under the front hood.

Volvo is also available with a single-engine front-wheel drive and a slightly smaller battery. In that case, its starting price falls just below the acquisition aid threshold of EUR 50 000. But that’s what’s left of the neck-licking acceleration, which is an integral part of Volvo’s charm.