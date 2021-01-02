Test drive The Suzuki Swace is the same car as the Toyota Corolla – and just as good

Are you secretly coveted a Toyota Corolla, but you don’t want to be like all your neighbors? Buy a Suzuki!

As a station wagon, the Finnish car Corolla is now also available as a Suzuki, under the model name Swace. The Suzuki version of the popular conveyor costs between € 29,000 and € 31,000 and is equivalent to a mid-range denim Corolla, with minor equipment differences.

The rebranding is based on a bigger pattern that does not immediately open up here in the Nordic corner market. Suzuki, known for its low-cost four-wheel drive vehicles in Finland, is a car brand with negligible sales volumes. Suzuki owners could form their own percentage gang.

However, with more than a billion people in India, the Japanese Suzuki dominates the car market by far. Suzuki’s market share there is over 50 percent, and Toyota wants its share of that.

Under the partnership, Toyota will gain a foothold in India from Suzuki, and in return, Suzuki will be able to sell Toyota’s hybrid Corolla and the new RAV4 rechargeable brand under its own brand. It needs these cars to calculate the average emissions of its range in Europe. Thus, we in Finland now have a strange opportunity to buy a Corolla as either a Suzuki or a Toyota.

Model name Swace hardly means anything in any language. Most of all, the late actor comes to mind Patrick Swayze.

With the exception of the slightly more tail-shaped bow, the Swace is exactly the same car as the Corolla station wagon model, so this story can just as well be read as a review of the 1.8-liter Corolla. It is the only engine option for the Swace. The Corolla also gets a more powerful two-liter machine.

The simple-working cab is familiar from the Corolla.­

So the engine is Toyota’s old familiar “self-charging” hybrid, which actually consists of three units: an internal combustion engine rotating with a fuel-squeezing Atkinson cycle, and two electric motors, one of which also acts as a generator. Gasoline and electricity alternate and the braking energy is charged to the battery. Sometimes the petrol engine charges the battery and sometimes it cruises with electricity alone. A 1.8-liter basic mill is adequate and economical. The car’s official consumption figure is 4.5 liters per hundred, which is easily achieved on the road.

The final combined average consumption of the test drive was now a high of 6.2 liters per 100 kilometers for Toyota, but the reading was boosted by cold starts and a short chase in the cold.

Swace is an absolutely great urban speeder. The Corolla is perceived as an everyday car, but its popularity in Finland is not based on the fact that Finns are somehow stupid or boring people.

Cargo space is very ample.­

This is a handy family car, and not even looking funny. The large denim container can hold all the necessary items, and the pots pouring into the loading space is flat and so long that at 185 inches I would fit well to sleep there.

Fortunately, during the test week, the relationship was okay, so there was no need. An ample spare wheel housing is still exposed under the middle of the boot. For example, all car care accessories can be stuffed out of rotation. You can’t get a spare wheel for a Swace, just like a Corolla.

Then just push the streams on and into traffic.

Car moves smoothly and the steering is suitably heavy, clearly more responsive than, for example, the loosely enhanced VW Golf. In the parking lot, Swace creeps on electricity and driving is effortless overall.

The benches are manually adjustable, but the lumbar support bulges with electricity.­

The resources of a 122-horsepower engine prove to be limited, mainly in overtaking. Swace, on the other hand, makes no sense to drive on this bottom, because like other steplessly transmitted hybrids, the engine sounds like a blender tormented at high acceleration trying to crush too hard ice: brrrRRRR!

In the car data, the transmission type is marked CVT. It rumbles from the awful rubber band variator of years ago, but the Swace doesn’t have an actual transmission, but Toyota’s own hybrid powertrain based on electric motors and planetary gears. Departure and cancellation are always done by electricity, and there is no need to understand anything else.

Only the difference between the Corolla and the Suzuki arises from the equipment, and here the buyer has to carefully compare the offers of the dealerships, whether to get the bow logo by switching to a better deal in one direction or another. In the test drive estimate, it is impossible to say which is the smarter purchase.

The hybrid instrument cluster of Toyota and Suzuki is like a spaceship.­

Suzuki has two equipment levels to choose from: GL + or GLX. The naming policy is reminiscent of the old Lada joke that the car has either galvanized moldings (GL) or galvanized moldings on the sides (GLS) as well. Choosing accessories is easy. There are none.

The € 29,500 GL + is roughly equivalent to Toyota’s Active equipment level, but Suzuki also gets a rain sensor for the same money. The GLX is packaged to include everything you need and a little more.

Toyota’s information system is ascetic.­

The GLX basically compares to Toyota’s mid-range Style equipment, but also includes parking sensors, blind spot monitoring and intersecting traffic alarms as standard. The rims are 16-inch, in Toyota one inch larger.

GLX model costs 31,500 euros and such was the test car.

Its equipment really did not leave much to be desired: amenities include an adaptive cruise control with lane assist, automatic parking, keyless locking, heated steering wheel and windscreen heating, high beam automatic and a wireless charging station for a mobile phone.

The steering wheel heating works in a fairly narrow area.­

You don’t get a navigator, but it’s not an impossibly big annoyance, as Toyota’s navigation system is one of the toughest on the market.

Instead, Swace supports the Android Car voice-guided map app, which is superbly easy to use, via your mobile phone. As long as it gets installed on their phone: on the very latest Android phones, the app is standard, but you have to gimmick a bit with your parents.

The rear seats are not unnecessarily shaped.­

Automatic parking is a fun addition. The car knows how to pull itself into such a tight place that the driver is already running out of faith.

The only distraction in the car is tire noise. The rumble of a rotating rubber starts already at agglomeration speeds and is somehow at a frequency that makes it more irritating to the ear than many other cars. The same fault is also in the Corolla.

Corolla is a good car, had any logo on the bow.

It is comfortable, spacious, well equipped, looking good and not unnecessarily expensive. Anyone considering a purchase just needs to carefully research which brand will get a better deal.

The warranty is the same for both, but Toyota has a wider service network and a tougher brand in Finland.

Man is an irrational animal. Even though it is exactly the same car, Toyota may still hold its value better.

But if you get this at a lower interest rate than a Corolla, then why not?