In the new Seat Leon has a delightful feature that is either fun or embarrassing, depending on your age and state of mind.

Whenever the car is driven and whenever it is parked, a headlight hidden in the side mirror shakes the cat-sized “Hola!” text. For safety reasons, the greeting light also comes on to the side of the auxiliary driver, ie in the middle of the sidewalk, for example, in a streetside park.

Fortunately, the light doesn’t read “morientes!” After all. Admittedly, an acquaintance from Tampere commented that if he read, he would buy the car immediately.

VW Group in the collection, Seat’s role is to be that youthful and affordable option. So in practice Volkswagen Golf, but with funny puddle lights.

The sitting position is a natural and the optional microfiber upholstery enhances the atmosphere.­

This is exactly the same iron this is like all other Volkars, and unbeatable in price per kilo. Leon, who is now on test, is Finland’s cheapest station wagon-type charging hybrid and, in general, one of the cheapest plug-in cars. Still, it doesn’t feel cheap.

So Leon’s denim hybrid costs from 33,000 euros, and the standard equipment is rewarding. The price includes, among other things, adaptive cruise control, keyless locking, navigation, automatic parking and other essential functions of modern cars.

In winter, the steering wheel warms up by pressing the button comfortably around the perimeter.­

Leon is almost ten tons cheaper than its Škoda Octavia, and the hybrid power line is common to the Group: a 1.4-liter internal combustion engine paired with an electric motor and a six-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Power is 204 horsepower and the 13 kilowatt-hour battery placed in the rear should provide enough power for up to 60 kilometers of electric driving, that is, beyond the Passat GTE, which works with the same technology but is heavier.

In the summer, the promise can come true. Now, with a few degrees of frost, Leon cycled the sky with electricity for 41 miles in the city and on ring roads until the internal combustion engine rumbled. Under these conditions, respectively, when driving with an empty battery, Leon consumed 7.2 liters of fuel in the combined run. Typical winter readings for charging hybrids.

At its fastest, the battery fills in less than four hours.­

The EU demands that electric cars have to make some kind of noise, so Seat seems to rumble in city driving and in a parking lot while bills. Even if the traction battery is empty, the hybrid will still roll at low speeds, mostly with electricity. The artificial buzzing of the vacuum cleaner sometimes annoyingly hits the ear behind the steering wheel and actually seems to be louder than the sound of a petrol engine, which is a bit ironic.

Leon is a jeans scarp-looking car, and the brake and taillights combined into one line are stylish in the dark. However, the design of the stern makes the car look disproportionately narrow when viewed directly from behind.

In the hybrid model, we have had to compromise on the cargo space – the traction battery placed under the container hauls as much as 150 liters of the jeans from Leon’s cargo space compared to the internal combustion engine model alone. There is still plenty of space left, and the charging cables can be hidden in their own compartment.

You can edit such a view on the digital instrument cluster if the driving speed is not important to you.­

Seat at the wheel is immediately at home if you’ve driven any newer Volkkar or something like that. And even if it isn’t, adaptation won’t take long. The steering is light and easy, and the driving feel is not particularly memorable. Not even in a family car like this.

In the new VW vending machines, the masculine gear lever of the past has been replaced by a finger-operated flicker, from which the direction of travel is selected.

The gear stick of the machine has been replaced with a finger switch.­

The test model was equipped with adaptive chassis adjustment. The stiffness of the shock absorption can be adjusted in as much as 20 steps. I haven’t driven a Leon on a standard chassis, so the exact benefits of the equipment are hard to fork out, but the feature itself doesn’t seem very useful. Even there is so little difference between the extremes that it is hardly felt in everyday driving.

The control can also be adjusted. The light-enhanced steering wheel was preferably set to the sport position during the test drive, although the stiffness seems artificial.

Remember of the volts, the Seat differs the most in cab availability. The Group’s current style is to remove the pieces from the cab and take the functions behind the customizable touch screen. In Leon, this has been taken to the extreme. Air conditioning, volume and just about anything else are adjusted either by touch controls or by poking the touch screen.

In Leon and Golf, the cab design is straightforwardly stylish but cool.­

That much I’ve driven the new VW-bus, that I am already accustomed to the system, and it eventually will take a great deal attention to the traffic, but the sudden changes of the system can be maddening at worst.

It is not entirely successful. It’s really hard to adjust the exact temperature from the air conditioning slider, and the seat heating controls are quite ridiculously small icons on the touch screen.

Not like this! The seat heating icons are accidentally small on the display.­

You really have to aim for them, and anyway, when you change the views and borrow radio channels, you can easily get error clicks.

Getting out of Seat’s cab would make it a point to go to the radio museum to twist the pots and push the switches all right. They would feel clumsy in their fingers and there would be a genuine old-time click. Ah!

In the Seat, almost all functions are controlled from the screen and by sliding the slides.­

The cab of the test model was a little more Korean than the basic model with the optional glass roof and mood lights, but equally all the finishes are good and there is a higher quality atmosphere inside than in the rather plastic Fordes and Toyota, for example. Sure, VW’s style is then pretty rectangular and soulless. In the seat, it is broken with a kind of imitation wood.

During the test week was at its sharpest 25 degrees below zero and when Leon was digging under the snow, the following had to be considered.

There is moderately good leg and head space for the 185-centimeter.­

The battery of the charging hybrid is fully charged and at the same time the cab is conveniently warmed up by the electric pole, but what about the engine?

An additional fuel-powered heater is not available for the Leon hybrid model, and few charging hybrids have block heating anyway.

Thus, the engine always has to run cold when the driver is warm. When driving on electric power alone, the aircraft is exposed to the drift line in the frost for up to an hour until the electricity runs out and the petrol engine starts the flight from cold to on. Is it good for the machine?

In the charging hybrid model, the boot shrinks to 470 liters.­

As a whole, Leon is a good and pleasant family car, and does not lose in quality to its competitors, whether compared to Volkkar or even Toyota. As a charging hybrid, the car is so aggressively priced that I wonder if this one won’t go on sale.

Oh yeah, of course the car also has voice control. Guess which command activates it?

Hola hola!