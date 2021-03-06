Test drive The rechargeable sports Octavia tries to be both efficient and economical. It doesn’t quite work there, but it looks raucous.

The sporty charging hybrid model of the popular Octavia tries to be efficient and economical, but does not quite succeed.

Škoda The Octavia has a reputation as a bit of a boring car. It’s so evenly gray that if it were a candidate in a municipal election, it would get results in the election machine by answering all the questions “I can’t say”.

Now it is the turn of the test drive to have a slightly different Octavia, i.e. the family father’s tension model RS. It has red brake calipers, raucous double outlets for the exhaust pipes and a shy flywheel on top of the rear window. The model name therefore comes from the words Rally Sport.