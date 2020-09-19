Test drive The rechargeable Audi A6 is an electrified cloud castle at the wheel of which you almost forget to drive a car

At the wheel of a quiet hybrid Audi, the driver is completely isolated from the world around him.

It was time, whereby the model marking on the trunk of the cars showed the size of the engine at a glance. The E280 was an E-series Mersu 2.8-liter petrol engine and the Audi 3.0 TDI was a three-liter turbodiesel for the onion.

Since then, the model markings have begun to live their own lives and may no longer have anything to do with the liter capacity of the engine. And what does that information even do when there are no cylinders in an electric motor.

A couple of years ago, Audi updated its name logic to be so-called power line neutral.

The container number now only tells you how much power the car has compared to other new Audi – whether the car is running on petrol, gas, electricity or whatever. The basic idea makes sense, but the interpretation of numbers must be studied from a table.

“ Especially now, as a renewed charging hybrid, the Audi A6 is a very comfortable car.

For example 60 is more effective than 30, but not doubling, but quadrupling. 40 doesn’t mean the car has four cylinders or 400 horsepower, but something roughly between 165-200. Rather, 125 to 150 kilowatts.

The new Audi, which is now in test drive, is followed by the following rumble: A6 TFSI-e 50 quattro.

Open written: “Turbo Fuel Stratified Injection”, e like electric i.e. also has an electric motor, and quattro means four-wheel drive as audi. 50 because the car has 299 horsepower. The more powerful 55 logically has 367 horses.

Audi A6 is a salvage conveyor for a person with an above-average salary, and especially as a revamped charging hybrid now, a very comfortable car.

If you prefer some other letters and number ranges in your trunk, you can choose from the same price range, for example, the BMW 530e, MB E300 (d) e and Volvo S90 T8.

All of these are ministerial-level conveyors with impeccably grounded operation, the choice between which is mainly a matter of taste and image. Money is needed. The A6 with the test drive model costs 72,000 euros.

For the sum yields a steel fort five meters long, almost two meters wide and weighing two tons, at the wheel of which man is completely isolated from the troubles of the outside world.

The all-digital cab is cold-crafted and functions geared towards the driver.­

There are so many different boosters and computer systems between the driver and the road that in traffic you feel like you are playing some kind of simulator rather than driving a car.

In car reviews, the word pair distant and numb is usually not a positive characterization, but in Audi it fits into the ambiance that has been sought in this German business cart.

The electronics help with everything, and the driver is mainly left to show a little direction at the wheel.

Audi’s digital instrument cluster is good and clear in its series.­

The steering is more airy than in the BMW, where a sporty feel has been sought with artificially heavy power. Mersu, on the other hand, feels more massive on the road and, especially as a diesel hybrid, offers a completely bull-like torque to the rear wheels. Volvo is mostly a civilized and balanced Scandinavian.

Audi is in a way soulless of this crowd. It is a clinically sanded product of the VW Group, from which all edges have been ground, except from the cab.

The shapes of the dashboard are drawn with a ruler and the center console is decorated with a cold imitation of carbon fiber. The gear selector is a sturdy piston that resembles the control equipment of a spacecraft. There is no mechanical connection to this seven-speed double-clutch automat with this metal bar.

You can sit on sturdy benches for a longer distance.­

The mound of the gimbal tunnel barks in the middle of the floor space, but there is room to sit longer behind.­

Rear passengers have separate air conditioning and their own touch screen.­

Audi’s famous four-wheel drive is no longer mechanical either, but the A6 has a new electric quattro ultra system to distribute power between the axles.

The two-liter gasoline engine and electric motor together produce 220 kilowatts (299 hp) and the electric motor alone produces 105 kilowatts (143 hp).

These and the other figures are the basic oats of charging hybrids: electric range of about 50 kilometers, practical battery capacity of about 12 kilowatt hours, charging time from zero to full in less than three hours.

If the car is not charged at all, the average consumption of the combined drive will fluctuate at about eight liters, as in other similar ones.

On a warm summer day, Audi, driven by an electric motor integrated in the transmission, pressed from the airport through the center of Helsinki to Kirkkonummi and a short distance back, a total of 46 kilometers.

In the same section in the same weather, the charging Bemar ran out of power at 35 miles.

With a 7.4 kilowatt internal charger, the Audi becomes saturated in about 2.5 hours.­

The electric drive is soft and the interplay of the power line is well executed anyway. The start of the internal combustion engine is noticeable except that the instrument panel indicates that the car has switched from electric driving to hybrid mode.

No other extra sounds are just carried into the cab. After all, there is just enough tire noise to remember driving on Finnish frost damage roads.

A battery placed under the load compartment shrinks the container accidentally low. It is only 40 cents high in the middle.­

Power is enough. Audi doesn’t offer the same hilarious kickback as the 700-newton-meter-torque Mersun E-Series electric diesel, but is a fairly sophisticated and balanced four-wheel drive. The sturdy Audi bends surprisingly agile when cornering.

The only real complaint about driving is the vague and bulging braking feel. It is typical of hybrids and is due to the recovery of kinetic energy.

A light depressing of the brake pedal when it does not affect the brakes in any way, but instructs the electric motor to brake the car and thus charge the battery. The brake pads only bite the discs during harder braking. Get used to this.

“ The Audi A6 is brilliantly soft to drive, and the hybrid powertrain fits perfectly.

Self in addition to the man, there are a dozen electric auxiliary drivers in the cab. Assistants follow the road and guard the drive.

The car monitors the speeds and the accelerator pedal gently knocks on the sole of the shoe if the speed escapes unnoticed beyond the limit.

The radar monitors the distance to the forward, even when cruise control is not engaged, and decelerates automatically if front traffic slows. The feature is surprisingly convenient.

Audi has a separate touch screen for air conditioning.­

A lane guard that protects against damage to lane lines mostly makes sense. Once, however, the system twisted against the steering wheel and tried to prevent the dashed line from crossing the motorway exit ramp even when the turn signal was on.

The best side of the lane guard in many modern cars is that it can be turned off.

As a whole The Audi A6 is brilliantly soft to drive, and the hybrid powertrain fits perfectly.

On the other hand, if the bow brand is not the primary criterion in the purchase decision, then the Škoda Superb iV of the same group also offers a comfortable ride, a huge interior, and is equipped with rapids 20,000 euros cheaper than Audi.

Test drive

Audi A6 Business Sport TFSI-e 50 quattro

+ Carefully finished driveability, soft electric ride

– Shrunk trunk

Power: hybrid system combined power 220 kW (299 hp), total torque 450 Nm

Acceleration: 6.2 seconds from 0 to 100 km / h

Top speed in electric driving 135 km / h

Range with electricity: Test drive 46 km

Consumption: Depends on charge, wltp 1.4 liters per hundred, empty battery with test run 7.7 liters per hundred

CO2 emissions: Wltp 31-45 g / km

Battery: 14.1 kWh nominal capacity, approx. 12 kWh in use

Fuel tank capacity 52 liters

Dimensions and masses: Length 4969 mm, width 1908 mm, height 1393 mm, unladen weight 2085 kg

Trailer weight with brake: 2000 kg

Cargo space: 530 liters

Price from 65,500 euros, test drive model 72,000 euros

Competitors: BMW 530, Jaguar XF, MB E300, Volvo S90