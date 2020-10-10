Test drive The Range Rover is a real SUV and still as luxurious as a hotel room

The Range Rover Sport P400e is a great rechargeable hybrid car where the responsibility for the car’s goodness and environmental friendliness lies with the driver, not the manufacturer.

Range At the wheel of the Rover Sport P400e comes to mind textile company Finlayson and its last year’s uproar campaign.

The company produced two batches of duvet covers, one produced responsibly and the other produced business as usual way, i.e. possibly unethically.

The buyer was free to choose which one to buy, and this was one of the nuances of the uproar – as Iltalehti’s editor at the time took the exam in an interview: “So are you shifting responsibility for responsibility issues to consumers?”

The same question could be asked of the manufacturer of the Range Rover Sport P400e. It’s a terribly fine and eco-friendly car, but only if the driver chooses to do so.

To be tested the car is full called Range Rover Sport P400e Plug-in Hybrid HSE Dynamic.

It looks like a monolithic clump, but stylish as such. Despite the exterior dimensions, the inside, especially the back seat, is not particularly loose.

In the trunk, space is eaten by the battery. As a result, the bottom of the trunk has had to be raised, and while the increase is not many cents, it captures a surprising amount of space.

The load compartment has been raised due to the batteries. While the raise isn’t many cents, the space disappears surprisingly much.­

A large part of the infotainment system’s output is on the touch-screen center console. It works well if you like touch screens.

More menus can be found on the steering wheel buttons, which control the display in the middle of the instrument panel in front of the driver. There is a lot to do.

All all in all, by the piano black buttons, leather and infotainment system, the driver’s seat is very comfortable and privileged – as if staying in a fine hotel room. What now is the remote control key rattling in its slightly too loose compartment. With a car priced for an apartment, there is no reason to expect less.

The infotainment system is mainly controlled by a touch screen in the middle, which works just fine. The design is understated and elegant.­

Despite its sophistication, the Range Rover Sport is a real SUV with 85 centimeters of wading depth, electrically controlled center differential lock, reduction gear and active rear differential lock.

The driver’s bench can be adjusted to just and not almost a good position.­

The instrument clusters are fashionably digital.­

There are plenty of different driving modes ranging from snow through a rock to the desert.

Hardly anyone uses these wilderness features, but still they are often the reason why one chooses a Range Rover and not a BMW, Mersu, Volvo, Audi or Porsche, for example. The latter are the uplifting bulge in the minds of many, whose beak bleeds and the corner of the eye immediately dampens in jungle conditions.

In such a situation, the Range Rover, on the other hand, takes off his suit, wraps his sleeves, puts his rubber boots on, and hunts a wild boar. This is the image of why a person ends up in a Range Rover.

This the specialty of the car is the charging hybrid technology, which brings several benefits.

“ Even though the car is big, it feels confusingly agile in the city as well.

First, it drops the price of the car drastically. The car tax for all charging hybrid models is approximately EUR 5,000–6,000. By comparison, the cheapest and most inefficient non-hybrid Range Rover Sport has a car tax of € 40,000.

This causes a tense equation. If you buy the cheapest 249-horsepower model with a diesel engine, you will have to pay twenty tons more for taxes than a 404-horsepower hybrid model. Less is literally more.

Customers have noticed this. According to the importer’s representative, 127 Range Rover Sports were sold in Finland last year, of which 97 percent were downloadable hybrids.

After all, air conditioning control has its own physical rollers.­

Electric driving has a separate, well-displayed EV button that, when pressed, starts the car using only an electric motor to power it. However, this must not be decided entirely, because if the car senses that more power is needed, it will rattle the internal combustion engine without asking and unexpectedly.

The display in the instrument cluster quickly shows how much fuel is left in the car and how many kilometers can be reached with sheer electricity. You can also save electricity, for example, when driving on the road, if you want to run on electricity later.

The range display is clear.­

The help of an electric motor makes driving pleasant. It always helps to get started by giving a twist, and this is especially noticeable when driving quietly in a city or parking garage, where electricity is soared rather than driven.

Even though the car is big, it feels confusingly agile in the city as well.

Also on the highway the car is quiet, comfortable and soft. The steering is precise and quite responsive, so it is nice to drive the car in curves as well. The big car accelerates briskly in place and in overtaking.

The toy-like and sizzling charging hatch doesn’t speak the same language as a luxurious and stylish car.­

The electric motor also makes driving inexpensive and environmentally friendly. When the battery is full, the car easily accesses official 3.1-liter consumption figures for 100 kilometers. In fact, the consumption figure ranged between two and three when I drove the car battery full of movement home.

When the batteries have power, it is difficult to find anything wrong with the car. When the power runs out, the nature of the car changes.

Manufacturer promises that a car with 13.1 kilowatt hours of electric car alone can reach 48 kilometers, and according to several car tests, this is not very far from reality – I myself did not realize as soon as I went on a test drive to measure how far the car can go with electric power alone.

To find out, of course, I wanted to charge the car, but in an apartment building, it’s not possible. When I got to the yard of the property where the car got charged, I charged for two hours from a regular outlet. I got a 25 percent reservation and 8 miles of e-business. It would have taken another 8 hours and 7 minutes to fully charge.

With a physical charging station with a maximum power of 7.4 kilowatts, the car would reportedly be fully charged in less than three hours. I went for one and realized that the car did not come with a Type2 plug that could have been pushed into the charger.

And when I got to the station with a thong ready to be stabbed in the car, I didn’t have that app from that service provider for charging, and my phone was running out of battery.

“ A bit like a nice hotel room with a small 80s CRT TV.

I got frustrated adjustment and drove almost completely without the help of a 115 horsepower electric motor. That’s when the Range Rover Sport turned into a car with a small and tight 2-liter petrol engine.

It’s powerful at 300 horsepower, but it sounds and somehow feels like the wrong engine for a car like this. A bit like trying to play an electric guitar on too big a stage with too little amp.

The car also became very thirsty, because when I posed for almost the entire test drive with a petrol engine alone, the average consumption was less than 10 liters per hundred.

For my own reason, I know, but anyway, the infrastructure for charging in a car is a bit awkward. The skeins are collected from the briefcase in the trunk, the toy-like door is opened at the front and the cable is plugged into a plastic-covered, plug-in socket.

It was as if the manufacturer had turned the socket on an otherwise very fine car at the last minute and threw the wires on board: “take them now, if you want to charge it once.”

It might not bother you if the contrast to the otherwise high-quality look of the car weren’t so blatant – a bit like a fine hotel room with a small 80s CRT TV.

If I would live in a detached house where I could put the car on the night for charging and if my commute was twenty miles, the days on the gas tank would have been counted. The Range Rover Sport’s charging hybrid would have enough electric range to run commutes on almost electricity alone.

In a situation like this, it’s hard to find something to blame in the car. Then the Range Rover Sport P400e is a really low-consumption, high-quality, full-featured, capable, efficient and comfortable car.

But as in Finlayson’s duvet cover campaign, the company shifted responsibility to the sheet buyer, with the Rechargeable Range Rover Sport, the responsibility for the product’s ecology and driving experience lies not with the manufacturer but with the car user.

Test drive

Range Rover Sport P400e Plug-in Hybrid HSE Dynamic

+ At its best, very economical, agile, comfortable and of high quality, relatively good operating distance with electricity

– Without charging consumes a lot, there could be more space

■ The total power of the hybrid system is 404 hp / torque 640 Nm

■ Acceleration: 6.7 seconds from 0 to 100 km / h

■ Consumption: wltp 3.1 liters per hundred, test run 9.8 liters (of which electric driving about 10%)

■ CO2 emissions: wltp 78 g / km

■ Dimensions and masses: Length487.9 cm, width 207.3 cm,height 180.3 cm, own weight 2,539 kg

■ Trailer weight 2,500 kg with brakes

■ Cargo space: 703/1 607 liters

■ Price: Starting from 99,069.18 euros, test car 113,426.69 euros

■ Large charging hybrid SUVs in the same price range: Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid, Volvo XC90 charging hybrid, BMW X5 xDrive 45e, Audi Q7 TFSI e, Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 de 4Matic