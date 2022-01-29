Test drive The Peugeot 308 has been stylishly revamped and offers commuting with wall charging. Only the most powerful charging hybrid model is overpriced.

The 308 is sleek and comfortable, but the most powerful version of the charging hybrid is overpriced.

Peugeot has nicely improved its profile in recent years. At least from the outside. In the current mass of shapeless mints, the lion badge is enthusiastic about engaging in delightfully distinctive design. The new 508 in particular is one of the most modern-looking modern cars.

The little brother, the Golf size 308, has now been revamped. It has the same sharp and personal design elements: road-biting corner teeth and a Blade Runner-inspired sci-fi cab.

At the same time, it gets the honor of introducing Peugeot’s new lion logo. It could be said to look even more expensive. Images of premium cars have probably been retrieved by the black-speaking noble lion.

Unfortunately, the car is expensive. A first glance at the price and equipment tag in the glove box makes a small surprise: 43,000 euros? About a small hatchback?

The importer’s first press models were thus these well-equipped 225 GT charging hybrids. It doesn’t offer the best value for money in the collection but now at least gives you a glimpse of what you can get in Peugeot if you want to. For example, adaptive LED matrix lights come standard with this package.

Peugeot’s driving position differs from that of its competitors.

308: n the base model is available with either a 1.2-liter petrol engine or a 1.5-liter diesel. Both produce 130 horsepower and are already considered fit for use. Then there are two charging hybrids: 180 and this 225. The numbers refer to horsepower.

Manual transmissions are no longer available in Pösö, but all models have an 8-speed Automatic transmission. The cheapest petrol stove in the collection currently costs 25,000 euros.

The steering wheel is small and the instrument panel is viewed over it and not through it.

The outer shell has thus been renewed, and at the same time the wheelbase has increased by five cents. The rear spaces are still quite cramped over average. In the charging hybrid models, the 12.4-kilowatt-hour traction battery installed under the trunk also takes up some cargo space. The electric motor itself is connected to the transmission, so the car is front-wheel drive.

As a station wagon, the 308 has been one of the most spacious options in its class. It won’t be possible to drive until later, but at least the 608-liter boot space on the jeans seems to be plentiful. As a station wagon, Pösö costs about a ton more than a similar hatchback.

Traditional gear sticks are starting to be a rare sight in modern cars.

New the screen-focused cab is modern and distinctive, essentially familiar from other previously revamped models. The people of Pösö glow in the new 3D instrument panel, which is part of this most expensive GT equipment. There is a tense impression of depth on the display, and you can say from the instrument panel that it is just fine, but there is no real added benefit from it.

The test model in the images had miraculous pediatrics. The service light flashed, and the car instructed that person to seek repair. The instrument panel tilted once so that the speedometer sailed around the screen. Before the test drive, the importer called attention to the new 360-degree parking camera, but the experiment was awkward in that the camera did not work at all.

The test car was so exceptionally buggy that I later asked another individual to drive. The latest software updates had been downloaded to it, and now the operation was as it should be. Still, though, the response of the center screen was slow and the hands of the instrument cluster moved a little jerky, as if the computer running in the background was too slow.

The rear spaces are a bit cramped further.

Driving comfort is in place. The hybrid power line runs very smoothly, and the stick changes of gasoline and electricity are hardly noticeable. Seats, sound insulation and suspension comfort are good in their price range. There is even little coverage for the GT model design when accelerating on a straight road when the two engines do their best.

Still, the car is not a rocket, and it is not particularly sporty to handle. The Ford Focus, for example, is more responsive on winding roads. The control of the busbar is light, and the braking feel is quite vague even for a hybrid. The soul life of the brake pedal between the energy recovery braking and the actual disc brakes is not properly explained, and at stops the braking behavior is even barking before you get used to it.

The Peugeot cab is the most personal in its price range.

Getting used to it also requires Pösö ‘s steering wheel solution, in which the relatively small steering wheel must therefore be adjusted almost to the thighs so that the instrument panel is viewed over it and not through the steering wheel rim, as in other cars. The personal solution is quite functional, but it is worth checking its suitability for a test drive.

Electric driving is promised for up to 59 kilometers, but during the frosty weeks of the test, there is only enough power for about 40 kilometers. However, it is in line with competitors in similar situations. The electric motor is powerful enough to move the car smoothly on battery power.

In the charging hybrid, the battery shrinks the trunk slightly.

However, the internal combustion engine wakes up from that to warm itself. Of course it is frosty. In charging hybrids, it is worth remembering that charging the traction battery from the pole does not heat the internal combustion engine, but requires a separate block heater. A Peugeot engine heater costs 440 euros and is worth buying if you want to take care of the machine.

The Peugeot charger is single-phase, requiring a fuse size of 32 amps to achieve a maximum charging power of 7.4 kilowatts. The battery still has time to charge during the night with a standard eight amp temperature current.

The lion logo has been stylized to be finer.

And charging and preheating, of course, is worth it, or else it happens to a supplier who often has to start the car cold off the street: in relatively heavy and efficient charging hybrids, consumption with an empty battery bounces easily.

The model of the images took 8.4 liters per hundred in zero-speed combined driving without charging, and another individual I later drove in 15-degree frosts sucked a whopping ten liters per hundred for a small car. The readings are thus the actual consumption during refueling for the whole week. I have measured the electric drive separately from the charging station in the parking garage.

Below the center screen, you can customize the shortcuts you want.

For this reason too, this most powerful 225 model doesn’t seem like a sensible choice. The slightly cheaper and more economical 180 model is certainly smarter, especially since on paper the performance difference between the models is negligible.

So both hybrid models have the same 81-kilowatt electric motor and 1.6-liter turbocharged petrol engine, but the 180 models take slightly less power from the petrol engine.

A total of 308 is a refreshing novelty to tighten up the Golf and Corolla. The French specialties of the cab are not for everyone, but at least Peugeot is boldly following its own path.