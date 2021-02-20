Test drive The new station wagon version of the BMW 330 is a sensible car – but is it sporty enough for an old bemar driver as well?

The BMW 330e is a combination of eco-friendliness and performance. But is it still the driver’s car?

I confess, I think I’m a little wannabe. Namely, I own a BMW 330, which is an archetype of a junk car.

Since I’m not wealthy, the car is pretty old, model year 2005. As is often the case with the elderly, in this individual, places fail here and there, and the car is basically somewhat mildly defective.

It is as comfortable as a stone sled in even the smallest bumps. Its five-speed automatic transmission is lazy, and while the car has power, it’s so high-pitched that it won’t accelerate to anything if it doesn’t tread gas relentlessly. Tire noise, even at slightly higher speeds, ensures that you don’t have to talk to a roommate.

However, all this is forgotten when you drive a car on a winding road: the palpable driving feel of the old 330 is great. On a good road in good weather, my rock truck is the car of the last driver.

16 years ago made my car is the latest in third line, is that I’ve driven, so the new 330E interested. How has the 3 Series evolved over the years?

I have heard that BMW’s – which is advertised with the words “the ultimate driving machine” – the newer generations of driving response would have been sacrificed on the altar of convenience. Reportedly, BMW has lost its character.

Test car is exactly the BMW 330e xDrive Touring Business M Sport.

The name says that the car is a stationary hybrid decorated with a station wagon, four-wheel drive and sporty M Sport body kit.

The interior design is more elegant on the outside.­

The first impression is not particularly flattering. I may be left behind, but I argue that the fourth-generation E46 body model is still the finest design that BMW has salted.

This seventh-generation body model, called the G20, isn’t bad, but it’s a bit boring and populist. The new design trend of BMW’s rival Mercedes-Benz is confident and truly confident in its design. BMW, on the other hand, is a forceful car, decorated rather than designed.

The light-colored cab is comfortable.­

There is nothing wrong with the interior, on the other hand. The light leather seats are comfortable, the driving position is good and the steering wheel is nicely plush. The driver’s seat is sporty.

Infotainment system unfortunately continues with the melodies of the car’s design language. The digital instrument cluster is game-like, toy-like and stylish in graphical appearance to the same extent as the big-bottomed Chunky sneakers in vogue today.

If everything has to be digital, so be it, but why should aesthetics be C-class futurism? What’s wrong with a round speedometer? What’s wrong with a timeless style that would look good now and ten years from now?

The look of the digital instrument panel is game-like and restless.­

Fortunately, the system is easy to use, as practically everything can be handled either with the buttons or with the selector wheel next to the gear selector. They eliminate the need to prick the touch screen in the center of the dashboard.

The overall look of the system is a bit confusing. For example, there seems to be a lot going on in the metrics all the time, even though there is quite a bit of information in the end. This is not a good thing when it comes to car controls.

The driver’s seat is a snug fit.­

But the design so far, to drive here has come.

Outside there are two degrees of frost when I go for a ride. The battery is full and the car says an electric range is available for 34 miles. On paper, a BMW should get 66 miles on electricity, but at least in a weather like this, it’s not realism.

A loop of time that could be a regular commute: about 50 miles of driving, where the bulk goes on ring roads and the highway. Electricity runs out after 36.5 kilometers, and at the end of the run, the average consumption is 3.7 liters per hundred.

A battery full of the car can therefore reach moderate consumption readings, and if the commute is short and there is a possibility of charging at the beginning and end, the consumption can be printed very close to zero.

The BMW center display can be operated from the wheel next to the gear stick.­

When the battery is running low, the story is quite different as consumption approaches ten liters per hundred. But criticizing the consumption of a rechargeable hybrid with an empty battery is a bit like criticizing the little jacket for being cold in the winter: it’s not made to be used that way.

The car charges itself during braking and deceleration so that the battery has some charge almost all the time, even if the car is not charged with a cord. When setting off in this way and driving very slowly, electricity is almost always helpful, making driving pleasant and effortless.

Many basic functions have their own controls.­

But is it too pleasant and effortless – is BMW still the driver’s car?

Winter is not the best time to test the car’s driveability, but even in the dirt and snow it becomes clear that the 330e’s steering is precise and responsive.

The car is pretty fast in normal hybrid driving mode, but it gets really fun when you switch to sport driving mode. The revs get high, and the 2-liter turbo engine vibrates surprisingly matter-of-factly. When the throttle is at the bottom, the car accelerates really fast.

With a fully charged battery, I was able to drive less than 37 kilometers in the little frost.­

Yes, BMW is still very nice to drive.

The car is at its best on fast corners, but it is also an effortless and comfortable passenger car on the highway. Even in the city, despite its weight, it feels relatively agile.

The trunk can hold 410 liters of goods in the basic position.­

Although the ride is sturdy, the car doesn’t bump and rumble in bumps, meaning the balance between sportiness and comfort is great.

BMW 330e is not a cheap car, but it is in many ways a good compromise that combines several good things.

For the car enthusiast, it offers fun and fast driving when needed, and for the family, especially the facilities that come as a touring model. For those who appreciate environmental friendliness and low fuel costs, it offers low consumption as long as it is possible to charge the car.

Leather upholstery was an accessory in the test car.­

Few cars manage to be a comfortable and low-emission family car at the same time, which turns into a loud toy if the driver so wishes.

In the end, the 330e has delightfully much the same character as my old, 2005 perimeter rake. The 330e isn’t mechanically grippy and precise in the same way, but on the other hand, it has taken a big leap from the brutal rocks to comfort without still being bored.

In this way, the BMW 3 Series is still what it should be: a slightly annoying and upbeat yuppie that isn’t the coolest on the dance floor, but dances more agilely than the others.