Test drive The former cheap brand made a great car – the Kia Sorento is a large and well-equipped SUV

Southern Finland winter can be horrible. It’s dark, it’s humid, it’s cold. There won’t even be decent raindrops, but tiny water particles will whirl in the wind horizontally and wet all over.

But I boy don’t care, because I’m sitting in the new Kia Sorento.

I marvel at the extent of the button sea and the flood of accessories overflowing. I scroll through the menus and wonder if I would like to listen to the sounds of nature provided by Kia as a world of sound or the soundscape of a snowy alpine village until I end up crackling by the fireplace.

I pose with four-wheel drive from one light to the other. When I stay in my dreams for a moment after the lights have already turned green, Kia announces that if you press the gas, the light will be green. I work as instructed, and the hybrid power line twists the car nicely into motion.

At the intersection of time, where there is a risk of bumping into cyclists or pedestrians on the bike path when turning, but with Kia the risk is minimized: when I turn on the turn signal, a camera image appears on the instrument panel showing the traffic coming from behind.

When you turn on the blinker, a second angle camera appears in place of the second meter.­

As I park in my pocket, I see, in addition to other cameras and radars, from a bird’s eye view, how my car is positioned, and when I turn off the car and leave, Kia still reminds me to observe your surroundings.

The driver on the bench will be amazed at all the buttons at first, but after a moment of training, Kia’s cab is intuitive.­

It is nice in Kia. Just as comfortable, if not more comfortable, than a Volvo, BMW, Mersu, Audi or Jaguar. How did it happen here that a former Korean cheap brand made such a great car?

Kia there has never been a brand that is bought because of its status value, like even Volvo, BMW or Mercedes-Benz. Kia makes more sense, but the attribute isn’t really right for that either.

For example, Škoda and Kia could be seen as foolish brothers, but of these, Škoda is a pedantic, naive and customer-focused big brother. Kia is a little brother who has fun ideas but no one has wanted to listen to because it hasn’t been ripe to implement them yet.

Instead of the gear stick, the drive is started by turning the roller.­

The brand began to find its place no later than 2008 when it launched an advertising campaign for its Soul model, in which hamsters rode in Kia. Ad was funny.

Kia has the same package of sense, fun and sympathy, and in recent years it has also had a very authentic quality car impression. The new Kia Sorento is a new step towards quality. It looks like Kia has grown into an adult, although her identity is still a bit lost.

From within the car feels spacious. There is plenty of space in both the front and rear, and all versions of the car are available in five- or seven-seater. The glass roof makes the car look even more spacious.

The nappa leather benches are sturdy and comfortable.­

In terms of size, the Kia Sorento is somewhere between a big and a really big car. If you compare the car to the acclaimed Volvo, for example, it ranks somewhere between the XC60 and the XC90.

The size class thus allows sufficient space for a large family without having to pay the same amount for a giant car.

With five seats, the boot has 697 liters. When you knock everything down, the car pulls 2,085 liters of roach.

Sorento not particularly fast, but it is not meant to be. Acceleration is best described by the word “sufficient”.

There is plenty of space in the back seat.­

Mainly in Kia, it should have been driven on ordinary roads with the family, and for such an activity it is quite appropriate in a spacious way. The car is completely quiet and pleasant, even when driving faster.

The Kia Sorento is a self-loading petrol hybrid, but it is not particularly low-consumption. The car tells you how economical driving has been, and it says my own driving style was 70 percent economical. Still, consumption was 7.6 liters per hundred. For a big car, it’s not wild, but not very ecological.

12.3-inch the digital instrument cluster is pleasing to the eye. On the 10.25-inch center console, the navigator is intuitive and chats with a smartphone. The interface is pretty clear after a little workout.

The instrument cluster is completely digital.­

Conveniently, not all things are behind the touch screen, but physical buttons are also available, and for example, the air conditioning can be adjusted with the buttons.

The equipment in this best Business Luxury model is even available for others, from leather seats to a panoramic glass roof, an adaptive cruise control and a lane monitor.

And because the car is four-wheel drive and at least plays to be an SUV, it has different driving modes for different conditions on snow, mud or sand. Their functionality could not be tested this time.

Adjustments to mirrors and windows are traditionally at the door.­

The price for all this will be quite a lot, 65,980 euros, but when you compare the price with, for example, Volvo or German brand cars and remember how much space and tricky Kia there is, the price already seems reasonable.

The fur coat model costs almost twenty thousand euros less, but when you buy one, you also lose a big part of the car’s charm: that it has so much of everything. If equipment is not important, then 48,390 euros for such a large car is not a bad price.

Kia Sorento is a tough company. It would so desperately want to be the best big car on the market and get a parrot brand, and to accomplish that, it takes inspiration from here and there.

In appearance, the car looks as if it has diligently bodied itself to fit into the U.S. market.

While the car is big, plush, and somewhat aggressive in appearance, it’s more of a big and shy bodybuilder who tries to look awesome and ends up looking sympathetic.

The graphical look of the center console is pretty, and there is plenty of choice and menus.­

For its interior and technology, the Kia wants to be a German quality car, and the purple-blue mood lighting is reminiscent of a 1990s German disco.

Atmospheric sound menus and a non-existent sense of control, on the other hand, communicate Citröen-style French comfort-seeking.

The end result is a sympathetic and pleasant Korean in every way that doesn’t feel like a boastful SUV, even though it might want to be one.

The trunk is spacious, and all the backrests can be tipped over to get more than two cubic meters of cargo space.­

For example, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi or Jaguar each do many things in their field more finished than Kia and feel higher quality. Volkswagen feels more matter-of-fact and Skoda makes more sense, while Toyota feels more reliable.

While Kia Sorento can’t say exactly whether it’s a bird or a fish, being an enterprising and sympathetic Kia at the wheel is actually more comfortable than at the wheel of the aforementioned competitors. It has already grown big, but fortunately it is still a bit of a hamster.