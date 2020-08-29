Test drive The electric little Mini is an agile city car, but then the problems start – makes it hard to get even from Helsinki to Tampere

In the new in the electric Mini, the gaze is the first to attach to the wheels. So was that car supposed to be loaded?

The rims are thus designed with a British-style, three-hole socket. Even solar power may have been inspired. In addition to the yellow center, the rim is surrounded by a yellow border, like some kind of halo. The name of the rim model is Corona.

It was. The electric version of the mini was launched worldwide at the turn of the year, and the name choice later proved unfortunate. Now the name is Power.

One can try to push a giant three-pronged British electric dagger into this.

The small and perky Mini is a car for which the electric power line fits like a thorn in the nose. The small car is powered by a 135 kilowatt or 184 horsepower electric motor borrowed from the BMW i3, and in an agglomeration with an agile Mini, cornering is incredibly fun.

About the city getting to another then requires nuts. The combined operating range of the mini is only 234 kilometers. At motorway speeds, power is consumed at the rate that makes it tight to get from Helsinki to even Turku or Tampere on a single charge. In winter it is hardly possible.

The Mini is designed as a city car. If the daily runs are only tens of kilometers, even a small battery will work.

In addition, the engineers have managed to seal the batteries under the passenger compartment so that Electrical Technology does not waste any extra space on an already small car.

The price range of a standard Mini without accessories is 27,000–33,000 euros.

The Electric Mini is more flexible. Depending on the equipment level, it costs between 38,000 and 43,000, meaning the price tag is in the same range as on the efficient John Cooper Works models. However, the state will help the buyer of the electric car with a purchase subsidy of 2,000 euros for next year.

From within The mini is cleverly different. The cab is full of levers, vipstaaks and colorful details.

Small details are enough in the cab of the Mini.

In the original Morris Mines, the circular speedometer was in the middle of the dashboard, and today it has a large multifunction display in place.

In the 1960s, the Morris Mini had a circular speedometer on the dashboard without an internet connection.

The biggest difference to the basic Mini is found in front of the driver’s nose. The Electric Mini has an oval digital instrument panel in place of the hands. It’s somehow a bit of a rustic source.

The test model also had a windshield reflection screen. The plexiglass display rising from the dashboard is located in the field of view so close to the digital instrument panel that it adds little value.

In the Electric Mini, the instrument cluster has been replaced by a sluggish display.

The benches are designed to be strongly supportive and the extended thigh support delights the long-legged. Surprisingly, there are no electrical adjustments in the seat, so the various tilt levers have to churn for a while before a good position is found.

The Electric Mini represents the brand’s sportier Cooper S collection. The shock absorption is tuned to the stout side and instead of soft comfort, rigid agility has been sought in the ride.

Next the top Mini feels even artificially stiff, but once you get up to speed, start enjoying it. The controls are almost go-kart and in many ways the electric Mini feels more like an amusement park device than a car.

Even after a small bends and curves of the small-electric Mini turns out to be one of the most fun cars I’ve driven.

When the accelerator pedal is depressed, the force is transferred to the road almost immediately. The front tires squeak out accidentally when the accelerator pedal is depressed. The tire shop is sure to get a loyal customer from the owner of the Mini.

Mini is indeed the driver’s car. It is conscientious, sturdy, stays well in the hands and is an incomparably delightful gadget on the winding road.

The electric version feels even more vibrant in traffic than the more powerful John Cooper Works turbo model. JCW is perhaps more at home on the track.

It’s a pleasure to click the mini’s toggle switches.

The Electric Mini accelerates from zero to one hundred in 7.3 seconds, but the feeling of speed is more affected by acceleration from zero to 60 kilometers per hour. At that speed, the Mini shoots in just 3.9 seconds. At traffic lights, many are left to watch the backlights patterned with the British flag.

To protect the battery, top speed is limited to 150 kilometers per hour. On the highway, tire noise rises quite loud.

The back seat can store goods or children. An adult may be anxious about congestion.

Different sorts of driving spaces can be found from Green to Sports. They affect the accelerator pedal response and engine response.

There are only two positions in kinetic energy recovery: powerful and very powerful. They are changed by clicking the lever.

The strongest setting for recovery further emphasizes the Mini’s fun-like capability. The car accelerates briskly but also decelerates really sharply when you just lift your foot off the pedal.

Sure, the recovery is strong in other electric cars as well, but the feel of the Mini is somehow quite unique.

Parking requires a bit of getting used to. Recuperation also works when reversing, and the car does not roll at all. The mini needs to be stuck in the parking lot.

The windscreen washer fluid can be added, it is not advisable to touch the rest under the hood.

Combined the driving radius of the driving has been 234 kilometers in the wltp test. It is possible to get there in the summer, but it does require careful driving.

Instead, the official electricity consumption of 15.6 kilowatt hours per hundred is easily realized, even if you drive more carefree.

Now, in hot weather and air conditioning set at 19 degrees, the operating distance was 190–202 kilometers. It’s a little. Fortunately, the Mini loads quickly.

Unlike many competitors, the Mini has a three-phase charger, meaning the car can take 3x16A of power at 11 kilowatts. At 10 percent, the battery is fully charged in three hours.

The Electric Mini eats three-phase power at 11 kilowatts.

On the road, you can take advantage of a quick charge from which the Mini absorbs electrons at 50 kilowatts per hour. The battery is thus charged at the service station approximately during the lunch break.

The manufacturer states that the battery has a capacity of 32 kilowatt hours, but only about 29 kWh is available.

The trunk of a small car is just enough to go to the store. Fortunately, the charging cables can be easily clogged under the boot base.

The back can hold a couple of shopping bags. The backrests can be knocked down.

Electric Mini is such a special game that it is difficult for it to come up with a direct control. It is not particularly practical, but it is well suited as a second car for city needs, for example.

The mini offers fun with all the money, but in this column, for example two weeks ago reviewed Kia e-Soul is a much more sensible electric car: it is more spacious at the same price, goes twice as far and also accelerates smoothly, but the Mini and Kia hardly appeal to the same buyer base.

The electric versions of the Opel Corsa and Peugeot 208 are cheaper and more spacious than the Mini, but more mundane.

On the other hand, for the price of a test-driven Mini, you can get at least two fully electric small cars in your stable. When the Škoda Citigo, which costs 20,000 euros, runs out of power, you can continue your journey with a Seat Mi for the same price.

Now there is already a choice in electric cars.

Test drive

Mini Cooper SE

+ Incomparably whimsical driving feel, driving position,

personality

– Minimal interior, short operating range, tire noise

■ Technology: front-wheel drive, permanent magnet synchronous motor,

liquid-cooled battery

energy content 32.6 / 29 kWh

■ Power 135 kW / 184 hp /

torque 270 Nm

■ Acceleration: 7.3 seconds from 0 to 100 km / h

■ Top speed: 150 km / h

■ Consumption: wltp 15.6 kWh /

100 km, test drive 15.5

■ Operating range: wltp 234 km, test drive 190–202 km

■ Charging: 11 kW (3x16A) approx

three hours, fast charge

CCS 50 kW

■ CO2 emissions: 0 g / km

■ Dimensions and masses: length 3845 mm, width 1727 mm, height 1432 mm, unladen weight 1365 kg

■ Cargo space 160 liters

■ Price from 38,661 euros,

test car 41 175 euros

■ Electric cars in the same price range: Hyundai Ioniq and Kona, Kia e-Soul and Niro, Mazda MX-30, Opel e-Corsa, Peugeot e-208, Volkswagen ID3