Test drive The BMW i4 looks surprisingly traditional, but it can change many Finnish perceptions of electric cars.

The BMW i4 looks surprisingly traditional but can change many Finnish perceptions of electric cars.

Bridge a sharply colored car makes your eyes turn in traffic.

Admittedly, BMW’s new i4 looks surprisingly traditional considering it’s an all-electric car. It can, of course, be a considered solution from a German group. Many premium car buyers are still wondering if they still dare to buy an electric car.

Another important issue is related to driving experience. Does an electric power line create a sense of luxury that a motorist is willing to pay for?

BMW i4 is a combination of sportiness and a moderately spacious interior. The car closely resembles previous 4-series bemars, the largest of which is the five-door grand coupé.

Now a more powerful M50 model of the i4 is being tested. Power is enough, as the electric motor produces 544 horsepower and 795 Newton meters of torque. The body is stiffer and the track width is larger than in the basic version.

The cab has been redesigned with moderation: the instrument panel and center display have been implemented in the style of many modern cars with a single wide display panel. Personally, I would miss the traditional, embedded instrument panel, but I’m used to it too.

The cab is familiar to those who have previously driven BMW cars. The steering wheel is stuck with pressable buttons, which is a good choice from the manufacturer.

Although the driver has a touch screen, the manufacturer still retains the familiar rotary selector next to the gear stick. So there are options for many tastes, which seems to be typical of a car.

Everything you can adjust, including the car’s sound world – by the way, by a German film composer Hans Zimmer. However, the true nature of the car only becomes clear on the road.

i4 is built heavily around the driver’s driving experience.

Driving can be adjusted in a number of ways: the selection of the driving mode affects the engine and damping settings. For example, in Normal driving mode, movement is smooth, although the hardness of the chassis is not completely lost.

The car is started with the blue button next to the gear selector. The rotary control is retained and can be easier to use than the touch screen, especially when driving.

In travel, the i4 doesn’t really differ from the manufacturer’s traditional diesel models. It is remarkably quiet in the cab.

The mood changes when Sport mode is switched on. The background color of the screens and instrument panel turns angrily red. That’s a good warning: wash here.

The Sport Boost setting takes the engine to maximum power and torque at the same time. At the same time, the growls composed by Zimmer turn on.

How angrily can this leave?

At the time of the test drive, the i4 is still a new car on the Finnish market and there are not many similar cars on the road. There will be several wonders next to the line.

The “kidneys” at the front of BMW’s modern cars share opinions, but on the i4 they still look proportionate. The matte blue color has a handsome name, Individual Frozen Portimao Blue.

I have to try what an electric car can do. When you hit the sole even close to the bottom, the car goes into an almost absurd-feeling gallop. Admittedly, the artificial soundscape doesn’t replace the annoyance of a six-cylinder engine, but it’s fun.

And hardly anyone can do that, as the car accelerates from zero to one hundred in 3.9 seconds.

At issue is therefore solid and, if necessary, also fun to drive. Another interesting question is what the i4 is all about.

The test drive will be affected by dry roads in the spring, but also by night frosts and heavy sleet. The roads are still on the poland after the winter.

This must be taken into account when driving the i4. The driver sits in the car low, with ground clearance of a moderate 12.5 centimeters. Care must be taken when driving over sharp shapes.

The test car has leather sports seats with the blue-red stitching familiar from M-sport cars.

Otherwise, the car is even surprisingly suitable for winter driving. All-wheel drive helps in many situations, and the car rolls smoothly even in thicker snow, for example on hill starts.

Friction tires had been chosen for the test car. It occasionally comes to the fore in braking situations, but driving stabilization corrects small oversteer quickly. With the exception of moderate ground clearance, there were no situations in which the i4 would not have survived in the difficult conditions of last winter.

Of course, in winter driving, there is also interest in battery life and charging speed. The energy used in the battery in this BMW was 80.7 kilowatt hours. It drives 513 kilometers according to wltp measurements, but in cold conditions the readings are always lower.

The instrument panel represents BMW’s vision for a modern look. There is no traditional pointer display.

At zero hours, the car estimates that the battery charge is sufficient for a distance of 354 kilometers. During the test drive, that reading was also quite good if the car was driven with slightly longer slices at a time.

So you can drive a medium distance to the cottage even in winter. The smoothness of charging, on the other hand, depends largely on the surrounding infrastructure. The car’s own charger draws three-phase electricity at 11 kilowatts. It does not yet charge the battery during a shopping trip.

In the case of direct current or DC charging, the car can ideally be charged with a power of more than 200 kilowatts. The reading is theoretical, especially in cold conditions. At Helen’s high-power charger, power went in at 100 kilowatts at its best. The average speed was around 70 kilowatts, meaning the battery would fully charge in about an hour.

Rear seat heaters are available as an option for rear passengers. The driver’s and front passenger’s sports seats reduce legroom at the rear.

BMW has managed to make the i4 a fairly versatile car. The trunk is remarkably spacious for a hatchback car. It sits moderately comfortably in the back, although the plush sports benches in the test car narrow down the legroom.

Anyway, this is emphatically a driver’s car, but there’s still enough space for a family trip for a family of four.

The BMW i4 is an interesting car with which Germans enter the race for money from the buyers of sports electric cars and even on a fairly broad front.

The more affordable i4 eDrive 40 can be compared to the Polestar 2 and Tesla Model 3 in terms of both performance and pricing. BMW prices start at € 59,000.

The trailer has a capacity of 470 liters. The tailgate rises easily to the garage roof, but the ramp can be limited by car settings.

The more intense M-sport in the test drive is more expensive than the basic version of ten tons, but also more efficient. It will undoubtedly tickle the purses of Tesla Model S buyers with its good performance.

When there are a lot of accessories, the price goes up to the premium category. The test car’s Supercharged package can be shelled out for a whopping € 14,790, but of course BMW’s state-of-the-art laser lights are included. As a stand-alone accessory, the Driving Assistant Professional feature is recommended, bringing in-car adaptive distance control and a rigidly controlled lane guard.

All in all, the BMW i40 M50 is a car that is hard to come up with more to blame. The only real surprise was the broken sound: whether you put on a rap or a classic, the whole thing was somehow effortless.

But maybe that’s a side issue.

This bemar is aimed at customers who specifically enjoy driving and not just staying in a car. Someone thinks the car’s design language is already a bit outdated, but I personally disagree.

This may well be the car that changes the perception of many traditionally conscious Finnish drivers about electric cars.