Mhe absolute statements caution is advised, here we dare: There has never been such a jeep. Although it won’t be on the market until April 2023, the editors are already getting excited about when we’ll be testing it. The wish of the reader is of course our command. So we did a test drive in the first electric jeep, in a pre-series model, so we still have to forgive one or the other.

The approach initially conceals the surprise of how small the car is, compact four meters, cuddly. Nothing martial, in good shape, he looks great and is not stingy with fine details. Inside, the happy impression continues with the exception of the too much built-in hard plastic and the boring gear selector bar, the responsible Italian Centro Stile has a remarkably unerring taste.

No sign of wilderness and adventure

Of course, a jeep should also drive like a jeep, now it’s getting less refreshing. Like Fiat, Opel and Peugeot, the American cult brand belongs to the Stellantis conglomerate, whose boss understands thrift. Which means that the electrical substructure performs synergistic service in as many models as possible, including the Jeep. Unfortunately, individual character is lost over this. The electric machine and chassis do their job rather unemotionally, gently, no sign of wilderness and adventure. Subjectively, there is a lack of power, although 156 hp and 260 Nm are at work, with a climbed 150 km/h the propulsion is over. The succeeds initially on the front axle, all-wheel drive should be submitted later.









This can be decided by those who fall in love with the Jeep because of its appearance at first sight. Or completely rethink and use it as a bold city vehicle. A net battery capacity of 51 kWh and a standard range of 400 kilometers are offered for progress. We will be more than happy to take a closer look at this and its suitability for everyday use later in a detailed test.