Test drive Test drive: The Subaru Outback is rugged on the outside, but sophisticated on the inside. The car’s engine represents the old world and is noticed in the gas bill.

The four-wheel drive and leather-upholstered Subaru is the finest choice for the fin.

Do you remember the Fingerpori joke where the cartoon character Heimo Vesa’s car has a pedestrian identification system?

“It was Esko Makkonen,” the car informs as Heimo has driven over the pedestrian.

This new Subaru Outback features a driver face recognition system.

“Hey Tero!” The car greets happily as I sit behind the wheel for the first time. I don’t know who Tero is, but at least he’s shorter than me, as the car starts to adjust the driver’s bench and mirrors to an awkward position for myself.

Maybe I have a double creature or the car is a bit myopic. I’m training Subaru for my own look at the sensors in the instrument cluster, and it’s starting to work. The face memory of the driver’s personal adjustments can be a nice feature if the car has multiple drivers.

The pieces still dominate, but the center screen has more functions than before.

No such subtleties still need Subaru. Known for its four-wheel-drive trucks and popular with outdoor enthusiasts, the revamped Outback is a scrambled and traditional, somewhat old-world vehicle.

Contrary to the current trend, the Subaru does not have the lightest hybrid technology, but the horses are powered by Subaru’s unique 2.5-liter four-cylinder boxer. It is extended by a stepless CVT automatic transmission and Subaru’s familiar, continuous four-wheel drive.

There is now 213 miles of land.

There is one cent more ground clearance than in the previous model. The Outback dares to deviate to the field and the foothills and has a traction of 2,000 kilos.

Still, at the same time, the Outback is surprisingly civilized and comfortable, especially with the test model’s Touring equipment. However, the equipment is also plentiful in other versions. There are four levels to choose from: the cheapest Adventure costs € 44,000, and the next Limited adds on top of leather benches, a navigator and an electric tailgate. Designed for Kurahommi, the Field equipment features waterproof and easy-to-clean polyurethane benches. A roof tent for hiking is available as an accessory.

At the best equipment level, the cab finish is top notch.

Roof railings can be conveniently turned into racks without tools except in the Field, where the railings are fixed.

Outback was once an off-road version of the Legacy touring in the 1990s, and touring roots still appear in design. It’s like a jeans pumped to the size of a SUV with steroids. Benches poured behind could throw even a moose. In its basic form, the trunk is still not as lavish as one might imagine from the outside.

The container is plentiful but not lavish.

Be the first to pay attention to comfort inside. The materials have a high-quality feel, the finish is clean and the ride is soft.

The luxury of Karski’s car is surprising. The Outback is a really nice car to drive. It is an American-style large and softly sprung castle with no bumps of the outside world at its wheel. The sound insulation is good and all-wheel drive provides certainty for progress. Touring’s leather-clad interiors bring a fun contrast to the rugged outer shell. The Outback could just as well be driven by rubber boots on the foot as a chalk stripe suit on. The car itself is a combination of both styles.

It would not have been necessary to transfer the bench heating to the touch screen for punching.

The interior look hasn’t changed much from the previous model, except that the center display has grown significantly. Even the cheapest equipment level comes with an 11.6-inch Full HD feeder. It’s nice to watch the navigator’s maps on the big screen, but on the other hand, transferring basic stuff like bench heating to the screen is annoying. Punching the icon while driving is not very convenient.

Still, Subaru still relies heavily on the pieces. Almost everything else has separate switches.

In the reform the Japanese have invested in safety, and the importer’s man boasts Outback scores better in the Euroncap test than Tesla. That’s right, five-star cars, of course, both.

The combined package of a road-reading stereo camera and driving aids, which Subaru calls EyeSight, is also standard on the base model. The driver identification system mentioned at the beginning monitors the driver’s alertness, and much more heavily than the corresponding systems of other brands.

Subaru recognizes and monitors the driver’s face.

If I move my gaze out of the road for a moment or start blinking my cell phone in a test mood, the car beeps and warns: keep your gaze on the road.

The car also monitors grip on the steering wheel. If you’re bored just hanging out your hands, so like at the bottom of the steering wheel, Subaru figuratively hits the map stick with your fingers: wake up to cardboard!

It monitors the crossing of the lanes quite stubbornly and the steering wheel resolutely opposes the father if the car flies the flag over the lane line. I have often been intrigued by the hypersensitive assistants in modern cars, which at worst cause dangerous situations with, for example, sudden braking, but the Subaru system did not succumb to excesses. Rather, it performs its basic function of making small repair movements clearly more robust and visible than many other systems.

The instrument panel is delightfully old-fashioned.

When driving fresh in good weather, the lane drive is still pleasantly switched off. In the Subaru, it is inconvenient to do so through the many touch screen menus. Why couldn’t there be a button at the wheel when there are enough buttons in the cab?

The headlights closely monitor the movements of the steering wheel and the high beams reach well for small ones. However, the automation of long lights does not work quite naturally.

Continuous all-wheel drive has been updated with driving mode selections. The funny-turned “snow & dirt” setting optimizes four-wheel drive performance in tight spaces. The English word “dirt” does mean gravel or sand rather than dirt when talking about a road.

Touring-level benches are even luxurious.

Driving comfort is in place, but Subaru’s original sin is preserved, meaning the engine needs more power. The turbo-free 170-horsepower machine moves the Outback effortlessly with a light load, but when fully loaded, it notices a clear numbness. Typically for continuously variable transmissions, throttling seems to regulate engine noise rather than acceleration. Eight fixed gear ratios or “gears” have been programmed into the CVT, making the shift feel slightly more traditional than in a completely stepless solution.

At current petrol prices, consumption is also shrinking: in city driving, the Outback can take up to 12 liters per hundred. The combined run now took a tolerable eight liters. This model will undoubtedly remain the last Outback without any consumption-cutting hybrid technology.

At the back there are good facilities and seat heating.

The Outback is still a rugged and capable car, a kind of special tool for the engineering-minded birdwatcher. It is suitably rough and can handle terrain.

Subaruk is now entering a new era when the brand’s first all-electric car enters the market. The four-wheel drive Solterra will be seen next year. It is based on Toyota’s bZ4X, which is also Toyota’s first all-electric car.