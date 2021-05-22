Test drive Test drive: The first Chinese car sold in Finland is electric and suitable for a large family. The requirements for winter driving have hardly been thought of by the manufacturer.

Would you buy chinese car? What about the Chinese electric car? For the first time, the question is more than theoretical.

In the spring, the Norwegian RSA began importing Chinese fully electric vans and minivans to Finland. The brand is Maxus. You certainly haven’t heard of it, but no small fist workshop is involved, Maxus will be made by China’s largest carmaker, SAIC Motor, headquartered in Shanghai.

Chinese cars have never been sold before in Finland, and only very little and occasionally in Europe. One reason is probably that the views of the West and the East on the quality impression and crash safety appropriate for cars may not always have met.

Chinese people the landing now takes place with surprisingly objective equipment. The test drive Maxus Euniq 5 is a well-equipped and well-equipped large minivan. Of course, it has a couple of very special solutions and there is room for improvement.

The Euniq 5 is thus a fully electric large family bus for seven people, which starts from 48,500 euros. In practice, the price list also ends there: from the list of accessories, only the metallic paint, the glass roof and the towbar can be slipped on top of this. The test drive model has the first two, so this “Polar Ash” metallic gray Chinese wagon would cost € 49,800 when purchased on its own. With state procurement support, a couple more tons will drop out of the price.

Maxus is the first Chinese car brand in the Finnish market.

So the car isn’t quite cheap, but in its very narrow niche market for all-electric minivans, it’s even affordable. Alternatives to this would be, for example, the electric models of the Opel Zafira and Peugeot Traveler, which are more expensive with similar equipment and have a lazy engine.

The batteries for all of these are made by the Chinese giant factory CATL, from which BMW also orders batteries for its cars. In a global market economy, the origin of the car is a somewhat volatile concept.

Euniqia is moved by a front-mounted 130-kilowatt (177 hp) electric motor that draws power from a 52.5-kilowatt-hour battery under the floor. In the city, an action trip of up to 356 kilometers on a single charge is reported. In combined driving, the reality is closer to 250 kilometers. That, too, is just enough for most business trips, shopping trips, and children’s hobby rides.

It’s not beautiful, but the car can really accommodate seven people, that is, adults, and there is room for legroom. As an 185-centimeter, I can even sit on additional benches that fold from the container, if necessary. A sliding door would, however, facilitate access in cramped parking spaces.

When the benches are overturned, the box-like Euniq turns into a goods truck. It’s a pity that the loading space doesn’t get completely even.

The additional benches in the container can accommodate up to two adults. In this case, the luggage compartment remains small.

A keyless lock is standard and when the driver opens the door, you will notice that quite a lot more comes standard. Features include an adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking system, hill start assist, essential safety systems and a reversing camera of up to 360 degrees. It helps to outline the dimensions of a large clump in the city’s cramped halls.

In the cab the look is matter-of-fact and mostly reminiscent of Toyota, with the difference that the look of the Maxus touchscreen is much more modern.

The navigator can’t be displayed, but support is available for Apple’s Carplay, so iPhone owners can run apps and maps directly from their phone. Android Auto support is expected in the near future, according to the importer.

The overall look and usability of the cab is matter-of-fact.

Leather interior also becomes standard. Instead of upholstery, however, I would like to invest more in seating comfort, namely the front seats are pretty padded and the driver’s back is downright hard. Those who frequently use the lumbar support should prefer to look at other cars, as it is not. The electrical controls for the front seats are available as standard.

The front seats are padded.

There is plenty of space at the back or in this case in the middle row of benches and the benches are adjusted from the front.

The steering wheel is quite plastic and van, but the most important thing is functionality. In the center display of the instrument panel, you will find a dizzying amount of information to scroll through the steering wheel buttons. The car even shows the speed of the electric motor as well as the battery voltage and amperes if someone needs that kind of information.

The gauge view is clear and the steering wheel buttons can be used to scroll through surprising information from the center display.

On the other hand, the car does not show the percentage of battery charge, and the equipment does not specifically include an outdoor thermometer. The car is full of such little weirdness. I won’t reveal the most special thing yet, wait with excitement, readers of value!

Runnability is a positive surprise. The 130-kilowatt engine manages to move a large minivan outright briskly and the steering feel is quite easy and natural. The behavior of the chassis does not raise any questions and the tire noise remains under control. Good performance in every way for such a work manager.

The navigator is not available and support for Android phones may come later.

The intensity of the engine brake can be adjusted in three levels. However, the regeneration reacts strangely with a slight delay when the foot is lifted off the pedal. This is a matter of habit, but braking behavior feels special at first.

Electricity consumption was now fluctuating at 20 kilowatt hours and there was enough range on the road for 240 to 270 kilometers, depending on the route. The reported 350 kilometers can be realized in the summer in the city. With a full load of seven people, consumption will no doubt increase, but the battery will be sufficient for the needs of a family living in an agglomeration.

Charge is another positive surprise. Namely, even if the car is reported to have a fast charging power of 60 kilowatts, the car actually draws on an almost empty battery with as much power as 75 kilowatts and the charging curve makes sense. Thus, power chargers can be used meaningfully over a longer distance. The charging hatch is conveniently located in the bow.

Euniq charges at as much as 75 kilowatts.

What about that most special thing? There is no preheating at all in the car, but there is a Defa interior heater in the cab. So if you want to start a warm car in the winter, you have to connect the car to the wall with two different pins: the heater cable to one socket and the car charging cable to another. Of course, there must also be a timer in the Defa socket.

The Reg knob controls the intensity of engine braking in three levels.

Timed preheating can be found in every modern electric car, so Maxus ’solution feels almost Stone Age. Perhaps in the Chinese market, preheating is not a valued feature as is steering wheel heating, which is not the case. Of course, air conditioning can be found and works.

The strange shortcomings are annoying, but Euniq is practical in terms of its facilities and driving feel. The importer seeks to dispel prejudices with the Warranty: five years or 100,000 kilometers for a car and eight years or 200,000 kilometers for a battery. Tectyl rust protection is also applied to the car on top of the sale.

More information on car safety will be available in the autumn, when Euniq has been in the EuroNCAP test.

Maxus Euniq MPV + Spacious, soft driveability, quiet, powerful engine, fast charging – Topak front seats, no preheating ■ Technology: front-wheel drive, electric motor at the front ■ Power: 130 kW (177 hp), torque 310 Nm ■ Acceleration: 9.5 seconds 0-100 km / h ■ Top speed 160 km / h ■ CO2 emissions while driving: 0 g / km ■ Operating range: 356 km indicated (city), test run 240-270 km (combined, 10 C) ■ Battery: 52.5 kWh in use ■ Consumption: Not specified, test run approx. 20 kWh / 100 km ■ Charging: 60 (75) kW DC, 7 kW AC (1-phase) ■ Dimensions and masses: Length 4,825 mm, width 1,825 mm, height 1,778 mm, unladen weight 1,810 kg, load capacity 525 kg ■ Trailer weight: 400 kg ■ Cargo space: not indicated ■ Price: Starting from 48,540 euros, test car 49,800 euros

