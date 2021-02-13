Test drive Suzuki’s rechargeable all-wheel drive is spacious, efficient and yet economical – only the price drops

Athe cooperation of trademarks is sometimes interesting. Late last year, Suzuki introduced two cars that are virtually re-branded Toyota. We have already tested Swace or Corolla, now it’s the Suzuki edition of the RAV4 charging hybrid or Across.

The pattern is based on competition in the Asian market. In Finland, Suzuki is a small brand, but it sovereignly controls the car trade in India, with a population of 1.3 billion.

Cross-owned Japanese Suzuki and Toyota have agreed to a partnership where Toyota will be allowed to sell its own cars as Suzukes in India, and Suzuki will be allowed to sell Toyota hybrids in its own name to Western markets.

Here is now the most powerful “Suzuki” ever: a 306-horsepower, three-engine four-wheel-drive charging hybrid that weighs 2,000 pounds and still accelerates from zero to one hundred in six seconds. Alongside Suzuki’s own, inexpensive small cars, this is like a hippopotamus among mice.

Across is practically the Toyota RAV4 Suzuki logos, but there are small differences in the cars. When it transformed into a Suzuki, the RAV has gone to an oral surgeon and the chin of the car is now wide open like the gut of a plankton-devouring devil stingray. After all, this is practically eaten by plankton compressed into fossil oil, that is, we go with petrol.

The cross of Across looks greedy.­

It is not consumed by the bucket trade. In terms of size and power, the Across is a surprisingly economical car. Even without charging, the average consumption is around 6-7 liters.

The RAV4 I drove in the fall consumed a combined 6.5 liters per hundred; now in the winter frosts Across swallowed 7.2 liters in a similar run.

For example, in winter, the powerful Volvo T8 SUVs easily chatter more than ten liters per hundred when the battery is empty, and the electric range remains modest.

Across is also half okay. The large battery consumes 18 kilowatt hours and easily drives 80 kilometers, if not more, in mild weather. That range is already such that, relative to most average daytime runs, the Across is virtually a fully electric car. Of course, the frost also bites Suzuki – in cold weather you can set expectations for 50 kilometers, depending on the heating and conditions.

In EV mode, the car runs on electricity alone, in hybrid mode on petrol and electricity.­

Even when driving on electric power alone, there is enough power for effortless movement, but the true nature of the car is only revealed when the gas west to the bottom in hybrid mode and all three engines are allowed to give their all. The 2.5-liter internal combustion engine therefore has an electric motor, and the rear axle still has its own.

The car rushes forward like a wasted bull, at almost any speed. There is no need to wait for gears to change when there are none. Toyota’s stepless hybrid system pulls hard.

The driving feel is choppy. Across is a sturdy and comfortable fort, which now on the platform senses a slight surface hardness.

The benches are comfortable. The driver has electrical adjustments.­

However, the extreme behavior of the RAV4 has raised questions. The car was backed by the Swedish Teknikens Värld’s deer avoidance test, when a fast evasive motion detached the stern into a strong side slip at a speed of less than 70 kilometers per hour.

In reality, the rear wheels would have bitten the bench, but the car still returned to its own lane.

Of course, a heavy SUV cannot be assumed to be very flexible. Still, controls performed better in tests. Toyota has fixed the problem by updating the stability control system.

The World of Technology even managed to swing the car into the ditch in its winter test, but at that time the driving stabilization was completely switched off.

The meter view tells you everything you need.­

As far as I know, no test has been done for Across, and I myself could not try a sudden delay when the test track was not in use. Still, since the Across is practically a RAV4, the test results could be assumed to be valid for this as well.

Acrossin the interiors are lavish. There is plenty of space in the front and back, and by pouring the benches, the car can even hold a two-meter sofa bed, as was already noted during Toyota’s test drive. The benches are soft and sturdy. Faux leather upholstery decorated with red stitching is included in the price, as is Seat Heating in the rear seats.

When the benches are overturned, Suzuki even has a moving load.­

Or in the case of Suzuki, everything is included in the price – there are no accessories in the style of the brand and there is only one equipment level to choose from, in this case GLX.

It’s more or less the equivalent of Toyota’s mid-range Style equipment, with small differences.

Familiar with Toyota: a sturdy gear stick and sturdy door handles.­

The Across has a spare tire that is not available on the RAV4 at all. Acros does not have a navigator. This is not an impossibly disappointing, as Toyota’s navigation system is old-fashioned and rugged. Navigation is handled by a smartphone: Across supports Android Car, which is much better than many car manufacturers’ own map system. Similarly, Apple people can rotate Carplay on the touch screen.

From within the car is completely identical to the RAV4, which now has a different logo on the steering wheel.

Toyota’s interior style is a bit plastic and the air conditioning knobs have funny rubber edges, creating a work-like feel. However, everything works logically and you feel comfortable in the cab as long as you can get over the touch screen with a grim look.

The touch screen inherited from Toyota is a grim and unhappy tile.­

The Across also features Toyota’s “autopilot,” which is active lane guidance and adaptive cruise control. The car can drive quite on its own on the road, as long as it keeps a little behind the wheel.

The charger is weaker than the RAV4 for some reason. In Across, the maximum charging power is 3.3 kilowatts at 16 amps, while the RAV4 absorbs power at double the power, or 6.6 kilowatts. However, the RAV4’s charger is single-phase, so full power requires a 32-amp connection on the Toyota. Even 3.3 kilowatts is still enough to charge the battery during the working day or overnight, business trips just aren’t very useful for plugging in.

A 3.3 kilowatt charger could be more efficient.­

If the battery can be recharged daily, Across hardly eats gasoline at all. The official wltp consumption figure is exactly one liter per hundred and accordingly emits only 22 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer. Getting there, of course, requires driving almost exclusively on electricity, but that is also possible.

RAV4 despite its shortcomings, is one of the best charging hybrids of the moment, and the same praise applies to Suzuki.

This car does it all: it’s spacious, almost insanely efficient, and yet economical in size. The electric drive range is longer than any other charging hybrid, with the exception of Mersu’s giant batteries GLE.

There is enough space in the back for even longer.­

The price is just shrinking. Across is a couple of tons cheaper than the largely similar RAV4 Style model, but it still costs 57,300 euros. The warranty is the same as for Toyota: three years or 100,000 kilometers and for a battery 10 years or 350,000 kilometers.