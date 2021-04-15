I.Is it good or bad to take responsibility for Škoda? We don’t know, but we imagine certain debates at VW. Hierarchically, the parent company deserves the best cars, but the ambitious Czechs persistently set exclamation marks. Now again. As is well known, CEO Diess attaches great importance to electric mobility. Said and done. Enter Enyaq. And the rest of the force is struck by lightning.

Stylistically at the rear alone, more profane than expected, the 4.65-meter-long electrician, with some versions of the illuminated Las Vegas grill, is looking ahead with exuberance. Of course, it drives well too. Its acceleration determined without being aggressive, the recuperation braking without pressing, the chassis comfortable without losing the line, the steering precise – that is a successful set-up work. So that gently flowing air increases the range, much is subordinated to aerodynamics.

Unfortunately, the overview too, without a beeper and camera, parking is a gamble. Strong spoilers help, the decorative caps on the large rims are called aero caps. Tires with a special compound promote rolling comfort.









The world is okay inside too, except for the stupid touch bar, most things can be operated without puzzles. Windows and buttons are taken from known models, which should be driven by costs and is not a disadvantage in everyday life. The sitting position is high because of the batteries lying in the floor, it requires getting used to. Otherwise everything is close at hand, various shelves swallow small items, the feeling of space is airy, and 585 to 1710 liters fit in the trunk. There is even a trailer coupling on offer.

One or two electric motors are powerful with rear-wheel or all-wheel drive from 148 to 300 hp. The batteries are available with 82, 62 or 55 kWh, and most orders are for the largest battery. According to the standard, it has a range of 520 kilometers, depending on the weather and the use of the top speed of 160 km / h, we consider 280 to 350 kilometers to be realistic after the first test drives. The journey begins between 34,000 and 48,000 euros, if you can even get an Enyaq. The delivery times bring tears to the eyes of interested parties. Is it now a thunderstorm?