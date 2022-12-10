Test drive | Škoda Enyaq is Finland’s most popular electric car, but its sports model feels like someone painted rally stripes on a toaster

There is no cover for the brash appearance of Škoda’s power model.

What a miracle from there? Pedestrians’ heads turn when I drive a neon green Škoda in the center of Helsinki. As such, the low-emission electric car emits a quiet electric hum into its surroundings at walking speed through the speakers, and the LED lights on the front twinkle across the width of the mask.

Sitting in the sporty bucket seats of the two-ton tank, I wonder what they think of me. Am I now the middle-management asshole of a small listed company who, in his mid-life crisis, has bought the most expensive Škoda possible and wants to show it off to everyone?

So this is not just any Škoda, but this is the 300-horsepower and all-wheel drive Enyaq RS Coupe (pronounced “coupe”). The RS model specification, on the other hand, comes from the word pair “Rally Sport”, and this test unit in the color of an African poisonous snake (“Mamba Green”) costs 71,000 euros.

The advertiser mentions that it is the most powerful Škoda of all time, which despite its weight of no less than 2,200 kilograms can reach a speed of 100 kilometers per hour in only about 6.5 seconds.

What the hell does it matter, I thought, after driving this special model for a week. Besides, a Tesla with the same price breaks necks in even four seconds. Would you rather get a rain gray diesel Octavia or a basic model electric Škoda.

A Finn with an exact euro does smell a good car. The family-sized Škoda Enyaq, with slightly less equipment and a more restrained style, is currently the best-selling electric car in Finland.

Now, by December, about a thousand Enyaqs have been registered this year alone, and the queues for orders stretch around the block of the importer Helkama probably three times.

The instrument cluster familiar from VW’s ID models is embedded in the dashboard in Enyaq.

The bucket seats support well.

This could be said to be the most anticipated car of the year. Quite literally: you have to wait at least a year for Enyaq if you order now, and cars ordered a year ago have been waiting as long as Lados in the Soviet Union. The market for electric cars is completely blocked, and there is a shortage of components.

But thousands of Finns are not wrong. Enyaq is a very good and versatile electric car. Not cheap though.

Technical facts: with a 77-kilowatt-hour battery, the Enyaq can travel about 400 kilometers on a single charge, even in zero temperatures, and the whole family can fit inside, as well as various dogs and other animals, depending of course on the size and species of the pets.

The door opening handle is minimalistic.

In this test model, there is a compartment in the rear container for sorting small items, where you can place, for example, snakes or coiled charging cables. However, the usability of the car improves significantly if you throw this additional compartment made of styrofoam on a hill or leave it unordered in the first place, because Enyaq’s trunk is huge in its basic form.

The test drive model is therefore a rear-slanted sports version, in terms of technology and basic shape, the same car as Volkkari’s ID.5 GTX. The success of the design depends on the viewer. The upright Enyaq of the basic model is a neat-looking minivan, while the hatchback emphasizes the size of the car and makes it look like an overweight sports car.

The space divider compartment of the test model does not represent Škoda’s sharpest wit.

In practice, the downside of a hatchback is that there is no wiper on the rear window. The glass is being cleaned. The good thing might be that in road driving, the rear-biased version would seem to consume marginally less electricity thanks to its better aerodynamics. In zero coils, this rear-cut Enyaq traveled with an average consumption of 19 kilowatt hours, which is quite a good performance for such a mortar.

Opening the door causes a small smile: bucket seats in Škoda! The cockpit is also decorated with mamba green stripes on the sides of the seats and on the dashboard. Fortunately, however, the sporty atmosphere in the firm embrace of the cup bench does not remain just a mere crumb glued on top, but the controllability and chassis tuning is nicely sturdy and tight. While turning the leather steering wheel of a heavy four-wheel drive car, you can easily imagine yourself as having a stomach ache Emerson Fittipaldi.

Because really, with a family-sized tank like this, 99% of the time you drive the kids to their hobbies and get milk from Prisma, everything else is pointless fooling around. I don’t even paint flame patterns on the coffee maker or rally stripes on the fridge at home.

Škoda’s cockpit is simply functional, and the steering wheel still has buttons.

Self the car is therefore excellent in its basic structure. Even the cheapest model Enyaq is spacious and tough to drive, and Škoda’s cockpit with its traditional steering wheel buttons is easy to adopt.

Unfortunately, the software inherited from Volkkar is quite rubbish. The VW Group is slowly starting to admit this itself. The navigator draws speed limits out of a magician’s hat, and the car may automatically accelerate to 120 km/h on an 80 km/h road with the cruise control. Apparently, the problem caused by bad map data has continued in the models of the VW Group for years, and it still hasn’t been fixed.

Anticipatory cruise control mostly works well, but you should be prepared for surprises.

Another long-awaited feature would be preheating the battery in the winter to get more out of fast charging, but we’re still waiting for that too. In principle, Enyaq is capable of 135 kilowatts of charging power, but with a cold battery you can stand on the charger a little longer than you would necessarily need.

There is enough legroom.

RS is nice and sturdy to drive, but it lacks the wow effect of immediate acceleration produced by many electric cars, which you would expect even from a power model. Electric Volvos, Teslas and Polestar, for example, are from another world compared to this. To be precise, the RS model has 34 more horsepower compared to the four-wheel drive Sportline, and the small print specifies that full power is only available when the battery has at least 88 percent power and when the battery is at least 23 degrees.

That is, in winter, practically directly from the charger and not necessarily even then. Fortunately, you don’t have to pay several hundred more for the RS compared to the four-wheel drive Sportline – there is no practical difference in the steering or the chassis compared to it.

You have to dig a little deeper into your wallet if you want this slanted roof model. Then the price difference already jumps to a couple of tons.

With 21-inch wheels, this RS is also unnecessarily loud. Choose smaller wheels instead. Four-wheel drive is a very good feature in Enyaq, because the traction control of rear-wheel drive models is quite protective and the car may get stuck in unexpected places in the winter when the system cuts the drive.

In short: a good family car, tight to drive and there’s room, but it’s not worth paying for everything.