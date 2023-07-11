With the electric Specter, Rolls Royce is opening a new chapter. Who dares wins, say the British, who are slowly saying goodbye to the twelve-cylinder. And have made a statement.

EA golden rule of critical journalism is: I don’t research my opinion to pieces. It was therefore a mistake to travel to the location of the driving demonstration and drive a few hundred kilometers under the 23-inch wheels with the first electrically powered Rolls-Royce. Such a Specter not only lives in grand style, it also comes into play with a length of 5.47 meters and an unladen weight of 2.9 tons, which outlines the idea of ​​the British hosts.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Motor”.

It is important to make a statement. In Europe, this will protrude from many a parking space and have to turn around in front of bridges, but in North America, the most important market for the brand, such dimensions are not particularly noticeable. Except for the grapes, when a purple Rolls-Royce appears in front of the burger joint. From the cross-check, which was required for scientific validity alone, it can be reported that parking inconspicuously is hardly possible even with a green Rolls-Royce. The British have silver or white on offer for more sensitive natures, but this should probably not be the first choice, at least the two-tone paintwork is mandatory.