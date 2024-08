Renault is increasingly focusing on SUVs and crossovers. Even the Scénic and Espace, once classic family vans, have now mutated into crossover models in keeping with the spirit of the times. The latest offspring is the 4.41-meter-long Symbioz, which from September onwards will close the gap between the 19-centimeter-shorter Captur and the 4.51-meter-long Austral.