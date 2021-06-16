Kangoo drives those who don’t care about their image. Or who has children. Or having to take away garden waste every Saturday. Or want to transport bicycles. Or assemble Ikea shelves. Renault has found four million such people as customers since 1997, which is truly a success story for the classless. The Kangoo is far from being the only one on the market, with its Berlingo Citroën also casts a spell over many people with a practical orientation, and, to name just one more of the numerous competitors, VW is involved with the Caddy. Yes, the caddy. He seems to have been the godfather for the now youngest generation of Kangoo. The two look darn alike. What we regret.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

The Renault has always been characterized by a certain cuddlyness, except in the last obese generation. That’s all over, the new one wants to be taken more seriously, and he succeeds in a feat. It looks smaller than its predecessor, but it has grown. 4.49 meters is a proud length, 1.92 meters quite a broad side. This means that three children can fit in the back and lots of luggage, including slats up to 2.70 meters in length. In the cargo version intended for post and pizza, there is even no B-pillar on the right sliding door, which makes it easy to load and unload boxes in XL format or sacks.

The version for normal users has two sliding doors, a more modern, not over-modern cockpit, the usual high seating position with a built-in overview and LED headlights for the purpose of friendly illumination. The large storage compartment above the driver and front passenger is on board as usual, plus there are six airbags for safety and a stable roof rail. An automatic air conditioning can be ordered, there is a certain luxury at the base of the transport. Four-cylinder are responsible for this, a gasoline engine with 1.3 liter displacement and 102 or 130 hp that works so quietly and sufficiently lively, as well as a 1.5-liter diesel with 95 hp. All have six-speed manual switches.

A fully electric version is to follow next year. The chassis is tuned calmly, it fits the operational concept. For the market launch, which is now taking place, self-confident 23,800 euros for the small gasoline engine and 26,300 euros for the diesel are called, cheaper variants will follow.