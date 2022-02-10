GIf a brand is part of a group, there is a risk that it will go under there itself. Opel is used to grief and yet has never (completely) lost its pride. The Rüsselsheim-based company now belongs to Stellantis, which no one needs to know, but let me point out that the art company includes brands such as Peugeot, Citroën and Fiat, and the nucleus is in France. This would describe a framework that does not indicate what Opel has achieved with the new Astra.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

“Motorway festival” was a central development goal. There is more to it than stability at high speeds and stability on the brakes. The intention radiates down to the last screw, whoever takes it seriously builds good cars. The new Astra is a good car. We’ve done our first laps with it and we’re ready to commit ourselves: this is the best Astra ever. He feels dense, drives handy, its operation is much less puzzle than that of the competitor VW Golf, which has hastened in the registration statistics.