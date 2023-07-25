The E-Class is the heart of Mercedes-Benz. Now the eleventh generation is coming onto the market, which again wants to set an exclamation point. There are six engine variants, the plug-in hybrids achieve ranges of 100 kilometers.

Dhe E-Class is the heart of Mercedes-Benz. While other models may make more units these days, historically none can hold a candle to it. The E-Class was once simply the entry-level Mercedes, because there was nothing smaller. In Stuttgart, 1946 is now arbitrarily chosen as the year of birth of the series, although the E-Class designation has only existed for exactly 30 years. Seen in this way, there have been five or ten generations since then, including unforgettable ones such as the famous Stroke 8 or its successor, the 123, which are still present on our streets today.

They no longer have much in common with the eleventh generation, which once again takes what is technically available to a new level and will be on the market in autumn. A number of borrowings are taken from the S-Class, air suspension is available, rear-axle steering too, access is granted by smartphone, all engines are electrified with 48-volt technology or can be used as plug-in hybrids to drive long distances purely electrically.