M.ercedes-Benz has so far been cautious on the market for all-electric cars. Only the SUV EQC is on offer, which they could only sell a good 1,000 times in 2020, while the direct competitor Audi E-Tron can look back on almost 4,700 new registrations up to and including August. For the EQV, which is now on the market and is still eligible for funding with net prices of 59,990 euros or 60,790 euros for the longer version, different starting conditions apply, because a purely electric large-capacity van is currently not available from any other manufacturer. It is not for nothing that Daimler sees hotels and shuttle services as possible customers, but also large families and athletes who need lots of space.

Because the batteries all disappear into the floor of the car, no usable space is lost, six to eight seats are available depending on the configuration, the luggage compartment swallows a maximum of 4630 or 5010 liters, or 1030 and 1410 liters without removing the seats. That is not by accident. At 5.14 meters or even 5.37 meters, the EQV is one of the long ones on the streets. The “compact” version, which is the third option among the diesel models, measures 4.90 meters. It is initially not on offer, the batteries would also have to be accommodated here.

The electric motor has an output of 150 kW or a nice 204 hp that are sent to the front wheels. The maximum torque of 362 Newton meters ensures confident, silent progress despite an empty weight of around 2.6 tons. Since the batteries store 90 kWh of usable energy, the standard range is just under 420 kilometers, the power consumption is specified as a good 26 kWh per 100 kilometers. In order to preserve the range, Mercedes has limited the top speed to 140 km / h, but the customer can have 160 km / h activated. Fast charging works with up to 110 kW, then the batteries fill up from 10 to 80 percent in around 45 minutes.

On the negative side, it is noticeable that a head-up display cannot be implemented at a reasonable cost, since the V-Class has been on the market as such since 2014. And there is the new MBUX communication, but not the beautiful digital landscape such as in the A-Class. The EQV is built on the same line as the V-Class in Vitoria, Spain.