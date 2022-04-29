NAfter the luxury class sedan EQS started electrically at Mercedes, the EQE now follows as an exciting alternative to the E-Class. It is mainly on business trips, the electric counterpart is intended to attract the business world with prices of 70,626 euros with a considerable range and local zero emissions. It starts with the rear-wheel drive EQE+ with an output of 292 hp (215 kW). This is followed by the AMG EQE 43 4matic with all-wheel drive, whose motor duo delivers 476 hp (350 kW) and which is listed for 103,827 euros. Both versions leave the promoted comfort zone. Only up to 60,000 euros are the premiums or a lower tax rate granted for the benefit in kind.

Formally, the 4.95 meter long EQE is reminiscent of the conventionally motorized CLS. Wheels up to 21 inches may be screwed on. The roof line arches dynamically over the passengers, short overhangs and a sharp spoiler lip give the silhouette momentum and stature. This suggests a tailgate, which the EQE does not have, it comes with a conventional sedan trunk including a lid. In the fit 430 liters, a C-Class offers 25 liters more space for luggage. However, the passengers gain freedom of movement. The long wheelbase of 3.12 meters ensures more space, which can be experienced above all on the back seat and even exceeds the space available in the E-Class. In addition, the electric sedan with a drag coefficient of cW 0.20 is one of the current world champions.

Inside there is dignified luxury. Mercedes does not do without natural leather and leaves vegan seat covers to others. Ambient light and clear, large surfaces create a relaxed atmosphere. The dashboard is adorned with a 10.3-inch display that shows all relevant driving data in a variety of ways. To the right, an almost 12-inch monitor is embedded in a more vertical orientation, which can be used to control the infotainment system. The optional hyperscreen, which connects three different screens and spans more than 1.4 meters between the A-pillars, promises great cinema in the literal sense. The front passenger can also watch videos or surf the Internet on his part of the monitor while driving. Meanwhile, a camera system monitors the driver’s line of sight. If he turns his eye to the screen that is not intended for him, it is automatically dimmed.









Mercedes EQE



The engine of the EQE 350+ delivers a torque peak of 565 Newton meters from a standing start and works with a voltage of 328.5 volts. In 6.4 seconds, it accelerates the 2.35 tonne sedan from 0 to 100 km/h, the top speed is electronically limited to 210 km/h. With the usable capacity of the battery of 90.5 kWh, a distance of around 660 kilometers can be covered under favorable circumstances. Then you charge with up to 170 kW on direct current columns, theoretically the battery goes from 10 to 80 percent in 32 minutes. At the home wall box or public station at 11 kW, it takes almost eight and a half hours until it is completely full.







The EQE drives velvety, confident, quiet and almost self-explanatory. Its sporty genes do not go unnoticed, the optionally installed air suspension and rear-wheel steering, which are also optional, support the agile handling. The latter also reduces the turning circle by 1.80 to 10.70 meters. Mercedes does not want to leave it at the two announced EQE models. Other performance levels are on the agenda, including a second AMG version with more than 680 hp.