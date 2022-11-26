Test drive | Mazda’s first plug-in hybrid is technically special and puts even premium cars in trouble

Japanese Mazda is one of the last car brands operating in Western countries that has not invested much in the electrification of its range. For the past ten years, the traditional manufacturer has mainly focused on fine-tuning the compression ratios of its proprietary Skyactiv combustion engines.

Of course, Mazda’s first electric car, the MX-30, appeared a couple of years ago, but it was a disappointment for Finnish conditions. In itself, a nice and comfortable little car was equipped with such a small battery and slow charging that even 150 km trips in winter are painful. The hybrid side at Mazda has then been represented by the Yaris borrowed from Toyota, to which Mazda has only changed its own logos.

Now Mazda is finally bringing to market a plug-in hybrid that it has implemented itself.

The new CX-60 hits the target at once. It’s a beautiful, neat and spacious compact car that nicely brings Mazda’s traditional soul and style to today. The interior is stylish, and the driving feel is balanced.

The CX-60 model is the most luxurious and powerful Mazda ever. The car has four-wheel drive, the power is 327 horsepower, and you can go about 60 kilometers at a time on electricity alone. It’s not cheap: depending on the equipment, the CX-60 costs 55,000–70,000 euros.

Mazda is clearly aiming to compete with the Toyota RAV4, which is priced exactly in the same bracket, and why not also with European premium brands. Mazda has long profiled itself as a kind of Bemar of Asia, and the CX-60 sums up this thinking.

The cabin is airy and luxurious.

Down to the details: the info system on the center screen is controlled with a roller similar to that of many Bemars. The system has of course been familiar from Mazdas for years.

In terms of dimensions, the CX-60 is a typical, large SUV. However, it is designed to look good, and Mazda’s familiar red color creates dignity. Yes, this one dares to park next to Audie and Mersuje.

The test model has the most expensive Takumi equipment (from 61,000 euros), whose most visible feature is the white leather upholstery. Takumi are a kind of master craftsman in Japan, and Lexus also emphasizes these artisanal skills in its marketing. In the Mazda, the light fabric upholstery of the dashboard has a decorative pattern made with a single thin thread – it must have been handpicked by a master with precise hands. Maple is used in the center console and door panels.

Mazda’s cabin is airy and comfortable at this level of equipment, even more luxurious and valuable than in many European brands. The cabin of the Toyota RAV4, which competes in the same price category, is compared to this a cheerless pile of plastic, like a work machine.

From the equipment list, you can find all the essential comforts of modern cars. For example, the cruise control that follows the lane lines works quite naturally. Mazda’s specialty is facial recognition, which can adjust the seat, steering wheel, mirrors and windshield screen for up to six different drivers based on the gesture.

The benches are comfortable, but the white interior can get dirty easily.

The Mazda CX-60 is 17 centimeters longer than the CX-5, and the growth has taken place between the axles, meaning that there is now quite spacious space in the back. The guy who was traveling behind complained about the lack of knee room, but in this case he was sitting in front of him with a nearly two-meter-long hujoppi. There is a gimbal tunnel hump in the rear floor, but it is very low. The container is a generous size, and the charging cables can be hidden under the base.

Speaking of the cardan, Mazda’s powertrain is unique for a plug-in hybrid. The bow has a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated quad engine, which is mounted longitudinally. So the basic structure of the car is old-style rear-wheel drive, and in normal driving 90 percent of the power goes to the rear wheels. The electronically controlled transfer box implements 50/50 all-wheel drive if necessary.

The 100-kilowatt electric motor is placed between the gearbox and the combustion engine, which means that even when driving on electricity, the gears change. Those who are used to completely gestureless electric driving can be disturbed by the small jerks of the gearbox, but in practice the 8-speed automatic works quite nicely. The CX-60’s transmission consists of an electric motor and a multi-plate clutch – no torque converter is used here.

Driving feel has stability suitable for a value car. The platform could be described as firm and soft. The big lump goes over bumps without swaying as a pretty solid package, but the feeling is still not really hard. The steering aims for heavy sensitivity, but in the middle range the electric boost may feel a bit artificial.

The instrument panel has Mazda’s old look, although no longer genuine gauges.

There is enough power, so a total of almost 330 horsepower. In terms of acceleration, the Mazda beats the RAV4 on paper by a couple of tenths of a second, although the Toyota feels perhaps a bit stronger in practical driving.

The gross capacity of the battery is 17.8 kilowatt hours. The manufacturer does not announce the capacity in use, but when charged from empty to full, the Mazda now absorbed 15 kilowatt hours of power. It should be able to reach 63 kilometers at a time on electricity.

Now, in the mild autumn weather of 13 degrees, we managed 57 kilometers. The effect of the weather on the range was also highlighted during the test drive week: on a rainy and cold day, the CX-60 covered only 37 kilometers. For a car of this size, 60 kilometers is a good performance, although the RAV4 can handle even more than 80 kilometers in good weather.

Behind the really tall front passengers, you have to compromise a little on knee space.

Even in the consumption of an empty battery, Toyota takes the win. Mazda now guzzled 8.7 liters per hundred without charging. The RAV4 easily squeezes a liter out of that, even two in the summer.

The charging is smartly implemented in two stages, when most charging hybrids, including Toyota, only have a 1x32A single-phase charger, older Volvos even only 1x16A. The CX-60 can therefore take 2x16A, so you don’t need an insane fuse size to get the full 7.2 kilowatt charging power.

You can also get power out: the rear container has a 220 V power plug for various electrical devices. For that, you have to buy an equipment package, which also includes a 360-degree camera system and tinted rear windows.

The charging cords can be hidden under the bottom of the container.

Also, the optional, adaptive LED headlights seemed to work smartly in the autumn darkness. They know how to turn on and off by sector in the way of the traffic ahead.

The Mazda CX-60 is a pleasant car, with which it is difficult to find any major complaints. When equipped, it is expensive, but it can withstand comparison with even more expensive brands. There is also a quite sufficient towing capacity of 2,500 kilograms.

Next year, there will also be a light hybrid version of the car with a direct loom of no less than three liters. In Finland, the sale of that dinosaur model is certainly not dizzying.