EThere are people who wish for something other than motor waiver declarations. You’ll soon find what you’re looking for at Mazda, the brand from Hiroshima that’s always in the shadow of its own solutions. The SUV CX-60 appears on a new platform, it accommodates combustion, semi- and fully electric engines. “Since we don’t know how quickly the road to the electric car will lead, the customer should be able to choose,” it says.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

Next year, fans of the diesel will find a six-cylinder in-line engine with a displacement of 3.3 liters and technical tricks such as recesses in the piston and fuel premix for the pre-injection and main injection that wants to set exclamation marks in terms of consumption and CO2 emissions. The developers say that the exhaust gas behavior benefits from a larger displacement. Anyone who has always known that displacement cannot be replaced by anything but more displacement will prick up their ears. A petrol engine follows, also as an in-line six-cylinder with 3 liters.

The largest share, we are talking about 75 percent, is of course expected from the plug-in hybrid, with which the series will start in June. 2000 customer orders are already available, Mazda announces and asks for the first test drive. A 2.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine, with eight-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, 327 hp system output, 500 Nm torque and a standard electric range of 63 kilometers fulfills forward thrust.









This makes it the strongest of the range. In addition, thanks to the 2.5 ton trailer load, heavy companions can be towed. Anyone who is used to the solid CX-5 will notice that the new top model has proportions that are 4.74 meters tight and modern equipment, but not better space. The CX-60 is pleasantly quiet, the sophisticated chassis prevents stomach-stressing rolling movements in the popular gyroscopes.







We were traveling in a pre-series vehicle that still stood out due to its somewhat unspecific steering and its two-part comfort. At faster speeds it is sovereign, slowly penetrate manhole covers badly dry. The new, slimmer transmission allows a pleasingly centered driver’s position. The CX-60 is worth a look in the mid-size SUV niche, but it might be worth not succumbing to the base model’s lure. Only the top version Takumi from 53,000 euros offers the finest aspects of Japanese artwork.