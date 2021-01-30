Test drive Kia Xceed’s rechargeable hybrid can skimp on driving costs, but luggage space is helplessly small

The latest crossover model of the favorite car travels 50 kilometers on electricity alone, even in the slightest frost.

Korean Kia is one of Finland’s most popular car brands. Last year, it was the fifth best-selling. Ford, Opel and Nissan, among others, were left behind.

Kia’s hit models have been the small and traditional Hatchback Rio, as well as the most popular of all, Ceed, which has been on the market since 2006 and wrestles in the popular and competitive lower middle series.

Over the years, the car has flattened and increased in width and length. More than two years ago, a strange apostrophe between e and d fell out of the model name to the relief of many.

In 2019, an SUV-like crossover model XCeed was added to the Ceed family, which is taller, longer and wider than the base Ceed.

Since last fall, Xceed has also been available as a downloadable hybrid. It’s tempting, because while the popularity of charging hybrids has grown, the selection at the lower end of the price range is still scarce.

Xceed isn’t particularly cheap to download either, as you have to pay 36,000 euros for a car with basic equipment, while you get a petrol version for 12,000 euros cheaper.

Everything you need in the cab is within easy reach.­

The test car was at the most expensive Business Premium equipment level, which raises the starting price to more than 39,000 euros.

Downloadable the carrot of hybrid cars is short-distance electric driving. If there are only a few tens of kilometers of daily driving, and if the car’s driving battery can be charged daily, either at work or at home, then a charging hybrid is a sensible option for both the environment and your own wallet.

The electric range of rechargeable hybrids can vary greatly depending on the car. The cars that have performed less well in HS’s test runs have run out of battery power after more than 35 kilometers, the best ones can drive almost 80 kilometers on electricity.

The yellow accent color of the upholstery is repeated on the dashboard.­

Kia has been successful with the downloadable Xceed, at least in terms of consumption.

The manufacturer promises an “up to 48 kilometers” of operating distance for the car in electric driving. The estimate has been made for sure, as at the turn of the year in the litter and the little frost, the Xceed repeatedly traveled 50 to 51 kilometers with a full battery in agglomeration-driven driving.

When electricity was mostly driven by road, more than half of which was on the highway at winter speed, there was still enough power for 47 kilometers. It’s not a record-breaking, but quite satisfactory result among charging hybrid cars of the same size class.

The gear selector is traditional, albeit heavily crafted.­

Despite its sleek design, the Xceed is a calmly behaving car, and although the car starts moving quickly from its place with electricity, it can’t get into long spurts.

Car the consumption decision is also influenced by the consumption of another power source. With a heavy and discharged battery, it would be nice for the gasoline engine not to immediately reap the benefits of electricity in its furnace and exhaust from the air.

The main displays of the digital instrument cluster are in the form of hands.­

The petrol engine in the Xceed charging hybrid is a moderate and unloaded 105-horsepower version of the 1.6-liter GDI engine. With an empty battery, the Xceed consumed 6.6 liters per hundred when driving on a motorway with only a winter restriction and in eco driving mode. Consumption dropped to 5.5 liters, mostly at a speed of 80 hours per kilometer on the road.

Economy is the best feature of the downloadable Xceed.

Although the fuel tank holds a modest 37 liters according to the current standard, with a full battery and a full tank, the car’s on-board computer promises up to 830 kilometers of operating distance.

The charging plug door opens easily.­

There may already be an uncovered optimism in the estimate, but based on the consumption measured in the test drive, 700 kilometers can be filled with a quiet basic run. Around it, there are sure to be a few petrol stations along the way, possibly even a charging station, so there is hardly any road left on this car.

Economy the price at Xceed is trunk.

A year ago HS test drive gasoline-powered Xceed and praised the car’s 426-liter trunk. Now, this home of food bags for families with children and cottage trips has been sacrificed for acoustics.

Hybrid technology has squeezed the boot into small and low.­

The rear version of the downloadable version now has a capacity of 291 liters, which is less than in the smaller Opel Corsa and Nissan Micra. In the Renault Clio, which is considerably smaller in size than the Xceed, the cargo space is as much as one hundred liters larger.

The space under the tailgate of the car, shaped like a shuttle, is low, and the alarm on the electric tailgate began to flash in its distress after an attempt was made to fit two shopping bags in a vertical position in a row in the trunk.

It is not worth digging for relief under the bottom hatch of the Xceed trunk, as there is room only for the warning triangle, first aid kit and tire repair equipment. The charging cable must have a zippered bag, but it can only accommodate a quick charger cable, and the second cable, which is suitable for temporary charging, ie a standard socket, must be arranged with other goods.

In the cabin there is more space.

Partial leather upholstery is standard in the basic model.­

The Xceed’s cab is sensibly designed, and a good driving position is easy to find, especially with the electric controls included with the test drive model.

While there is a large touch screen in the middle of the dashboard, there are plenty of buttons on the Xceed’s dashboard and center console, so you don’t have to aim at the screen itself very often while driving. The heating and air conditioning controls are traditional and within easy reach.

Digital instrument cluster displays are a round hand model. In the box between them, the car tells you what it is about, even if the windshield wipers are on if you don’t happen to see it through the windshield.

In the rear seats there is a reasonable amount of legroom, but due to the design of the body, the head takes up the ceiling even with an average adult.

The standard reversing camera is useful because visibility to the rear is not optimal. The camera is next to the license plate light in the middle of the tailgate and prone to dirt.

There’s plenty to do on the center screen, but the most commonly used functions have their own controls.­

After driving for twenty kilometers on Loskakel, the lens was so clogged that in the parking garage, reversing had to be done on mirrors and radar.

It is also a good idea to keep an eye on the charging hatch on top of the left front fender in cramped air. The door snaps easily, but also opens with a light touch.

There is room for legs in the back seat, but the roof is low.­

The Kia Xceed is a sensible car to recharge if you don’t need a particularly large trunk and drive short distances every day.

If there are more than two people in the family, you may want to look for alternatives. In Kia’s own collection, the first to come across is a more spacious download version of the Niro crossover with the same power line and almost the same price.