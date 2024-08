Small cars have a tough time on the new car market. Manufacturers’ margins are low and legal technical requirements are getting higher and higher. In the A segment, i.e. the class below the VW Polo and Opel Corsa, the range is now very thin. Only seven uprights with conventional engines are still available: the Fiat 500 and Panda, the Toyota Aygo X, the Hyundai i10 and its sister model, the Kia Picanto.