Vfour years development time for a new car, at best three and a half? Young manufacturers of battery-powered passenger cars have reduced this timing from classic automobile construction to a slim one and a half years. At least in China, where urgent customer requests for innovations on the one hand and the rapid further development of software-supported systems on the other are driving the process speed. Traditional western manufacturers find it difficult to shorten proven steps in order to keep up.

Volkswagen wants to develop faster, implement customer requests more accurately and buys a 4.99 percent stake in XPeng (also Xiaopeng), presumably the most innovative mobility start-up in China. XPeng’s key technology will initially help to develop two new mid-range electric cars. In addition, VW will cooperate with Leapmotor in the future when it comes to compact models. The aim is to accelerate the development of complex systems in the new research center of VCTC (Volkswagen Group China Technology Company). At least for China.