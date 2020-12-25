VThree years ago, the Opel Crossland X inherited the faded Meriva. Now the Rüsselsheim-based automaker has revised the 4.22 meter long mix of minivan and SUV. The Crossland, which will compete without an X from January next year, has retained its practical properties. With a decent amount of space with compact dimensions, the rear seat that can be moved lengthways by up to 15 centimeters in the higher equipment and a useful luggage volume of 410 to 1255 liters, the down-to-earth five-seater is still family-oriented.

The new Opel face, the so-called Vizor, which stretches seamlessly over the grill, headlights and Opel Blitz, gives the Crossland a more modern look. The chassis of the front-wheel drive was fine-tuned thanks to newly tuned dampers on the front and rear axles. The balance between comfort and agility seems to have succeeded. Opel has also improved the steering precision, a point of criticism in the predecessor.

In the interior and in the selection of well-known PSA engines, however, not much has changed. While the Mokka, which will in the future compete for customers in the same segment, will have a fully digital cockpit, in Crossland analog instruments and a seven- or eight-inch colored touchscreen in the center console will remain. The sitting position is comfortably high.









Opel Crossland





Lane keepers, traffic sign recognition, cruise control and manual air conditioning are already on board in the basic model, which costs 18,995 euros. Under the hood is then a 1.2-liter suction petrol engine with 83 hp. All other engines are turbos and are at least linked to the Edition equipment, which includes LED headlights. On our first test drive, we were on the road with the acoustically clearly audible 1.2-liter petrol engine with 110 hp for at least 22,310 euros, whose power is so far.

In a higher expansion level, the three-cylinder engine has an output of 130 hp and can be ordered with a six-speed automatic. So far, more than every third customer has opted for this combination. The 1.5-liter diesel with 110 or 120 hp hardly played a role, both remain in the portfolio. All-wheel drive is not offered, but the adaptive traction control Intelli-Grip is available for an additional charge.