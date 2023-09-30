VW talks a lot about electric cars. But first, let’s decide here: As a medium-sized SUV, the new Tiguan fits right into one of, if not the most popular, segment in Europe.

Red like R: The new VW Tiguan is also available in plain clothes. Image: Manufacturer

IIn Wolfsburg, there was a lot of public talk about electromobility early on, the resulting cars are semi-attractive, and in general people are more interested in a crawl than a sprint. It is therefore hardly an exaggeration to attribute some importance to the new Tiguan. As a medium-sized SUV, it fits right into, if not the most popular, segment in Europe, it is conventionally powered and therefore attracts 85 percent of customers, and in terms of content it does a lot better than those models of previous years that were designed to be too economical.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engines”. See also Press review - "Surrender" or "Evacuation", the departure from Azovstal in the international press

VW refrains from experimenting with its bestseller; 7.5 million units in customers’ hands is a pound that can be exploited. The Tiguan doesn’t have to lean on a Skoda like the new and heavily stretched Passat; it can take on the leadership role itself.